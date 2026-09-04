Driven by Record Open Interest in Euribor and €STR Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced record open interest (OI) across its interest rate futures markets, driven by record OI in Euribor and €STR futures.

On September 2, 2026, ICE's interest rate futures markets hit record OI of 14.5 million contracts, up 25% year-over-year (y/y), including ICE Euribor futures record OI of 5.8 million contracts, up 16% (y/y) and ICE €STR record OI of 3.3 million contracts, up 109% y/y.

ICE is home to Euribor, the benchmark for managing short-term euro-related interest rate risk, as well as €STR, which reflects the wholesale euro unsecured overnight borrowing costs of banks located in the euro area. Together, these markets give customers the tools to express views across the euro rates curve, from overnight funding costs to medium-term rate expectations.

"The record open interest across Euribor and €STR futures reflects the confidence customers have in ICE's European rates markets and the depth of liquidity across our benchmark contracts," said Caterina Caramaschi, VP of Financial Derivatives at ICE. "This liquidity enables market participants to manage interest rate risk with precision from a single, capital-efficient venue, which is critical during periods of heightened uncertainty."

"As the only exchange offering a truly multi-currency rates portfolio, customers benefit from our breadth of contracts spanning geographies, currencies and tenors, helping them to express market views across the global rates landscape," continued Caramaschi.

Euro rates are available to trade alongside ICE's U.K. rates markets, including SONIA futures and options, the benchmark for managing U.K. interest rate risk, with OI up 68% y/y and Gilts futures and options, the benchmark for the U.K. bond yield curve, with OI up 4% y/y. ICE also offers rates contracts across Australian, Japanese, Swedish and Norwegian markets, as well as SARON, the Swiss benchmark.

Together with ICE's equity derivatives markets, ICE's interest rate markets make up its broader financial derivatives complex with OI up 36% y/y. ICE's financial futures hit record OI of 16.9 million contracts on September 2, 2026, up 21% y/y.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Exchanges

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260904522571/en/

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