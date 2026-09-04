Dogness (International) Corporation Announces Chairman and CEO Silong Chen Voluntarily Cuts Base Salary in Half

DONGGUAN, China and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private-label pet products, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Silong Chen, has voluntarily agreed to cut his monthly base salary in half, from $10,000 to $5,000, effective September 1, 2026.

The voluntary reduction reflects Dogness's commitment to building a leaner, stronger organization and aligning leadership compensation directly with shareholder interests. By reducing his own base salary, Mr. Chen is demonstrating his confidence in the Company's future and his belief that leadership should share directly in both the risks and rewards of the business.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the impact of U.S. tariffs policy on our exports to the United States and related effects on our price competitiveness and overall profitability, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)

SOURCE Dogness (International) Corporation