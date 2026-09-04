Black Book Research: Healthcare IT Transformation Is Now an Execution Problem, 2026 Black Book Surveys Show

Black Book Research says provider and payer findings across AI, interoperability, RCM and payer technology point to workflow activation and measurable outcomes as the next barrier

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Healthcare organizations have spent heavily on data platforms, interoperability, automation and artificial intelligence. Yet across Black Book Research's 2026 provider and payer studies, the same conclusion continues to surface: acquiring the technology is increasingly the easier part. Making it work across real healthcare operations is the transformation challenge.

Throughout 2026, Black Book has supported providers, payers, healthcare technology organizations and consultants with independent vendor-agnostic research examining where transformation succeeds, where it stalls and which operating capabilities are required to move technology from implementation into routine use.

Across multiple studies of interoperability, payer modernization, prior authorization, revenue cycle management, AI governance, provider-network orchestration and healthcare IT investment, a common progression has emerged:

Data - Usability - Workflow Activation - Human Execution - Transaction Authority - Measurable Outcome

"The healthcare transformation conversation is appropriately moving beyond technology acquisition and toward execution," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Providers and payers have been telling us throughout 2026 that connecting another system or deploying another technology is rarely the finish line. Information has to become usable, workflows have to change, exceptions have to be managed, people have to operationalize the technology, and the organization ultimately has to demonstrate a measurable result."

2026 Black Book Research Has Followed the Transformation Problem From Connectivity to Execution

Black Book's Payer-to-Payer API Reality Gap examined what happens after technical exchange succeeds. The research focuses on whether incoming healthcare information can actually be trusted, matched, normalized, routed and activated in operational workflows, distinguishing technical connectivity from operational readiness.

Access the Payer-to-Payer API Reality Gap

The State of Payer Digital Technology 2026 , based on feedback from 8,194 verified managed-care and health-plan respondents, evaluates payer modernization across interoperability, prior authorization, provider data, claims, payment integrity, cybersecurity, AI governance and administrative performance. Among its findings, 82% identified interoperability, FHIR/API readiness and usable data exchange as essential, while 86% prioritized prior authorization and utilization-management modernization.

Access the State of Payer Digital Technology 2026

Black Book's 2026 Prior Authorization & Interoperability Readiness Benchmark extends the same question into one of healthcare's most persistent payer-provider workflows, examining whether electronic capabilities translate into usable, repeatable operational execution. The report is among Black Book's most requested 2026 payer and interoperability studies.

Access the 2026 Prior Authorization & Interoperability Readiness Benchmark

On the provider side, the 2026 State of Health and Hospital Systems Revenue Cycle Management Technology & Services Report evaluates software, platforms, automation, managed services and enterprise financial technologies using feedback from 882 validated provider-side respondents across 40 RCM categories. Its scope includes workflow automation, prior authorization, claims, integration and measurable financial operations.

Access the 2026 Hospital and Health System RCM Report

The Governing Hospital AI: 2026 Board-to-Bedside Accountability Guide addresses another execution barrier: moving AI from promising demonstrations into controlled, auditable production. The guide focuses on decision rights, risk-tiered controls, clinical validation, governance and measurable outcomes rather than AI adoption alone.

Access the Governing Hospital AI 2026 Guide

Black Book's LEAD Readiness 2027: The ACO Technology Market's Ten-Year Test broadens the execution issue into accountable care, examining multi-EHR interoperability, prospective financial operations, AI governance, cyber resilience, implementation capacity, rural enablement and vendor accountability as parts of a long-term operating model rather than isolated technology projects.

Access LEAD Readiness 2027

Black Book's Healthcare IT Capital Signals 2026 research carries the thesis into healthcare technology investment. The research examines how value may increasingly accumulate around capabilities surrounding the technology itself, including specialized human infrastructure, transaction authority and, in selected markets, embedded financial capacity. The study is part of Black Book's 2026 Investment & Strategy research collection.

Access Healthcare IT Capital Signals 2026

The Next Phase Is Measurement, Not Another Definition of Transformation

Black Book says broader industry collaboration around healthcare transformation is useful when it accelerates implementation, but renewed attention should not be confused with the discovery of a new problem.

Providers and payers have been reporting these barriers throughout 2026.

The next phase should therefore focus less on defining transformation and more on determining where execution breaks down, which interventions actually change performance, how quickly benefits appear and whether those outcomes can be reproduced at scale.

"Connectivity, workflow, implementation, governance and execution are not separate transformation topics," Brown said. "They are different stages of the same operating process. The useful question now is not whether healthcare needs transformation. It is where that process fails and what the evidence tells organizations to do next."

The distinction is increasingly important as AI adoption accelerates.

Interoperability can connect systems without making exchanged information operationally useful. AI can produce increasingly sophisticated recommendations without becoming embedded in everyday workflow. Automation can reduce routine activity while leaving difficult exceptions dependent on people. Analytics can identify the appropriate next action while lacking the technical or contractual authority to execute it.

In each case, the gap between capability and execution determines whether technology becomes infrastructure or remains another layer in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

Independent Research Available to Support Healthcare Transformation

Black Book continues to make its expanding 2026 Healthcare IT Research Library available through Q4 2026 to providers, payers, healthcare IT organizations, consultants, investors and journalists seeking independent evidence to support technology decisions, transformation programs and industry reporting. Black Book offers these without cost through Q4 as a courtesy to advancing global healthcare delivery initiatives.

The catalogue includes research across:

artificial intelligence and governance;

interoperability and data portability;

payer technology and administrative modernization;

prior authorization;

revenue cycle management;

cybersecurity;

accountable care and provider-network transformation;

workflow and workforce automation;

clinical and enterprise technology; and

healthcare IT investment and capital-market trends.

The Black Book 2026 research catalogue currently includes reports spanning these major healthcare technology domains and provides a centralized path for stakeholders to identify relevant studies.

Explore the Black Book 2026 Healthcare IT Research Library

Black Book says the objective is not to substitute independent research for industry collaboration, but to ensure that providers, payers and other stakeholders have an evidence base against which transformation strategies, technology claims, vendor/analyst firm joint ventures, consulting recommendations, investment narratives and sponsored market initiatives can be evaluated.

"Healthcare does not need less collaboration," Brown added. "It needs independent evidence underneath that collaboration. Transformation moves forward when providers and payers can distinguish an attractive concept from an operating model that actually works."

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is a global, independent healthcare technology market research and competitive intelligence organization. Since 2003, Black Book has surveyed healthcare technology users and decision-makers across provider, payer, clinical, administrative and financial technology markets in the United States and internationally.

Black Book Research is vendor agnostic and provides independent user-based research intended to support more informed healthcare technology decisions.

Media contact: Black Book Research 1.800.863.7590 research@blackbookmarketresearch.com www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/healthcare-it-transformation-is-now-an-execution-problem-2026-black-b-1216911