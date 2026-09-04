Third-party testing from Germany's TÜV Rheinland confirmed that Aptera Motors Corp.'s solar electric vehicle generated more than 4 kWh of usable solar energy daily across three test days in Southern California. The data provides a look at real-world vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV) under actual field conditions. Vehicle solar has historically faced skepticism due to low panel tilt, shading, and limited surface area. However, the test results show how cell layouts and power electronics perform in the field. Testing logged energy delivered directly to the battery pack rather than estimating ...

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