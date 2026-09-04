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WKN: A3D67W | ISIN: GB00BQVVS097 | Ticker-Symbol: 3NO0
Stuttgart
04.09.26 | 14:17
0,006 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
1-Jahres-Chart
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0060,01114:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC0,0060,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.