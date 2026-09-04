New York Stock Exchange: Physical AI Firm XTEND Set to Make NYSE Trading Debut: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 4th

AI-powered defense robotics and software company XTEND will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol XTND. The company is going public following a business combination with JFB Construction Holdings. The combined company will be renamed XTEND AI Robotics. In a statement, XTEND CEO Aviv Shapira said that the move represents the next chapter in his company's growth journey.

Telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) celebrates 125 th anniversary as a NYSE-listed company. The company officially debuted for trade on this date in 1901. AT&T is the 11th-longest listed company on the NYSE. AT&T's SVP, Treasurer + Head of Investor Relations Brett Feldman will join Taking Stock this afternoon to highlight the significance of the milestone.

Investors are parsing through the August jobs report, which came out ahead of market open. Economists expected to see that the U.S. gained 56,000 jobs last month, with the unemployment rate projected to hold steady at 4.1%.



Opening Bell

Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and EB Research Partnership celebrate Rare Ventures initiative

Closing Bell

Stop Soldier Suicide spotlights its focus on solving the issue of suicide among U.S. veterans and service members

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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