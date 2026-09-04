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WKN: A4102Q | ISIN: US46658E1073 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.09.26 | 21:59
4,935 US-Dollar
-0,20 % -0,010
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XTEND AI ROBOTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XTEND AI ROBOTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: Physical AI Firm XTEND Set to Make NYSE Trading Debut: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 4th

  • AI-powered defense robotics and software company XTEND will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol XTND.
    • The company is going public following a business combination with JFB Construction Holdings.
    • The combined company will be renamed XTEND AI Robotics.
    • In a statement, XTEND CEO Aviv Shapira said that the move represents the next chapter in his company's growth journey.
  • Telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) celebrates 125th anniversary as a NYSE-listed company.
    • The company officially debuted for trade on this date in 1901.
    • AT&T is the 11th-longest listed company on the NYSE.
    • AT&T's SVP, Treasurer + Head of Investor Relations Brett Feldman will join Taking Stock this afternoon to highlight the significance of the milestone.
  • Investors are parsing through the August jobs report, which came out ahead of market open.
    • Economists expected to see that the U.S. gained 56,000 jobs last month, with the unemployment rate projected to hold steady at 4.1%.

Opening Bell
Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and EB Research Partnership celebrate Rare Ventures initiative

Closing Bell
Stop Soldier Suicide spotlights its focus on solving the issue of suicide among U.S. veterans and service members

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/physical-ai-firm-xtend-set-to-make-nyse-trading-debut-nyse-content-update-302870041.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.