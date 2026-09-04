PREEVU Plastic: Plastic Surgery is Growing. The Consultation Process Hasn't Kept Up

As demand for cosmetic surgery rises, PREEVU Plastic proves consultation qualification best happens before the patient ever sits down with the surgeon.

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Cosmetic surgery is growing again. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported this week that cosmetic surgical procedures increased 7% in 2025, with breast augmentation rising 11% and liposuction remaining one of the most commonly performed cosmetic procedures in the country. At the same time, 82% of ASPS member surgeons said they had received consultation requests related to GLP-1 weight loss, another sign that the profile of the modern aesthetic patient is changing.

What has changed much less is the process by which patients move from curiosity to consultation.

A person considering a $10,000, $20,000 or $30,000 procedure may spend weeks researching surgeons, reading reviews and scrolling through before-and-after galleries before filling out a form that gives the practice little more than a name, phone number, email address and procedure of interest. From there, the practice still has to determine what the patient actually wants, how significant a change she is considering, whether she has undergone previous surgery, what relevant medical history exists, how soon she wants to proceed, and whether her expectations bear any resemblance to what the procedure can realistically accomplish. For a high-value elective medical procedure, it is a surprisingly low-information way to begin.

PREEVU Plastic was built around improving that part of the process. The platform allows prospective patients to explore more than 45 cosmetic procedures using their own photographs while giving participating practices a much more detailed understanding of the person behind the inquiry before a consultation is ever placed on the surgeon's calendar.

The visualization is the most obvious component. A patient can upload her photograph, select a procedure and explore potential changes to her own face or body rather than relying entirely on photographs of other patients. Depending on the procedure, she can compare variables such as implant volume, projection profile, injectable volume or millimeters of facial refinement.

The more important value, however, is what that activity tells the practice. A patient who has spent time comparing several implant sizes, selected a preferred result, completed qualification questions and provided medical or procedure history is very different from someone who clicked "Learn More" on an advertisement and entered a phone number. PREEVU is designed to capture that distinction before significant staff or surgeon time has been committed.

There is evidence that patients value visualization as part of the process. A 2026 study of aesthetic surgery patients found that 70.7% would recommend a clinic offering 3D simulation, with that figure rising to 85% among breast augmentation patients and 75% among rhinoplasty patients. The same research found that simulation could improve patient engagement and expectation management, particularly in procedures where the visual outcome is central to the decision.

At the same time, consultation time is limited. A recent study of patients attending an initial plastic surgery consultation found that precise explanations were among the aspects patients valued most, yet 62.5% said the ideal consultation should last only 15 to 30 minutes. That leaves relatively little time for a surgeon to understand the patient's goals, review medical history, educate her about the procedure, correct misconceptions, explain limitations and determine whether both sides are a good fit.

PREEVU's premise is that much of that discovery can happen earlier.

In addition to visualization, patients can complete qualification questionnaires and maintain a Medical Passport containing relevant medical and procedure history. Their profile can include the procedure they are considering, prior procedures, health information, timing, qualification responses and the visual result they prefer. The practice can review that information before deciding how the patient should move through its consultation process. That does not replace clinical judgment. It gives the practice more context before clinical time is allocated.

In some cases, the patient may be well informed, medically appropriate and ready to move forward. In others, she may need education, may be considering the wrong procedure for the outcome she wants or may have expectations that need to be addressed before a surgeon spends a full consultation explaining them. Plastic surgery practices have always encountered patients whose goals do not match what surgery can realistically achieve. Sometimes the mismatch is obvious, such as a patient arriving with a celebrity photograph and asking a procedure to produce an entirely different body type. More often, the disconnect is subtle and only becomes apparent through conversation. PREEVU is intended to make more of that visible in advance.

Nash Bowen, the inventor and CEO of PREEVU, says its procedure-specific visualization systems have been developed using more than 200,000 surgical references for each procedure type. "Rather than applying a generalized beauty filter, PREEVU was built around the actual procedure and the patient's starting anatomy," Bowen said. "For each procedure, the system draws from more than 200,000 surgical references to understand how comparable anatomy has changed in real procedures. A rhinoplasty preview, for example, should be informed by rhinoplasty outcomes and the patient's actual nose - not by an AI model's idea of a more attractive face."

That distinction has become more important as image-generation technology becomes easier for consumers to access. The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons reported this week that 15% of surveyed surgeons had encountered patients bringing AI-generated images of themselves into consultations with distorted or unrealistic expectations. A separate study involving 426 participants found that people previously exposed to AI image-enhancement tools had significantly higher expectations of what plastic surgery could accomplish. Despite its clear lead on the rest of the AI market in terms of accuracy, PREEVU takes a different approach to visualization: its previews are not intended to guarantee a surgical result, since anatomy, surgical technique, healing and physician judgment still determine what is possible. Instead, the image gives the patient and surgeon a clearer point of reference, and gives the surgeon the benefit of enhanced qualification.

Plastic surgery centers spend significant amounts acquiring leads through search, social media, SEO, referral platforms and other marketing channels. Yet lead volume alone tells a practice very little about how many procedures will ultimately be booked. A full consultation calendar is not necessarily an efficient one if a meaningful portion of those patients are poorly qualified, poorly informed or not ready to move forward. PREEVU is designed to help practices distinguish among those patients earlier.

A practice can embed the simulator directly into its website, use it during consultations or send private invitations to prospective patients. Each interaction can return to the practice with the procedure, parameters and preferred result attached to the patient record. The provider platform then connects that information with CRM functionality, scheduling, automated follow-up, secure messaging and revenue attribution.

The same system can also be used to re-engage older leads. Many established plastic surgery practices have databases containing thousands of people who inquired about procedures but never scheduled or never moved forward. Instead of sending another generic follow-up message, a practice can invite those patients to explore the procedure they previously considered on themselves. If someone who has been inactive for a year suddenly begins comparing procedure options and saves a preferred result, that behavior provides a new signal of intent. The practice can see renewed interest rather than relying solely on whether the patient responds to another email or phone call.

That activity can then be followed through the consultation and, ultimately, to the booked procedure, allowing the practice to connect patient engagement with actual revenue rather than simply counting form submissions.

PREEVU's consumer platform also extends beyond visualization. It includes surgeon discovery, procedure research, the Medical Passport and recovery tracking, allowing the company to remain involved across more of the patient journey than a standalone simulator.

The result is a two-sided model. Patients get a clearer way to understand and communicate what they are considering before making an expensive and permanent decision. Practices get a richer patient profile before committing valuable coordinator and surgeon time.

Because the information involved can be highly sensitive, PREEVU's provider platform uses HIPAA-aligned safeguards including encrypted storage, role-based access, audit logging and secure patient-provider messaging, with Business Associate Agreements available to participating practices.

The broader opportunity for PREEVU is not simply that patients want to see simulated before-and-after images. It is that the front end of plastic surgery remains fragmented. Bowen stated, "every client of ours is the same - there's an office manager that 'does it all' but is completely overwhelmed; they all have a CRM and EMR, but no one in the office knows how to connect the two systems, so the practice manager typically ends up using a spreadsheet and manually doing callbacks. It's time for a change."

info@preevuplastic.com

(423) 556-4460

SOURCE: PREEVU Plastic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/plastic-surgery-is-growing.-the-consultation-process-hasnt-kept-u-1216723