New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Cyabra, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYAB) ("Cyabra" or the "Company"), a company whose artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered platform helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9-10, 2026, in New York City. Dan Brahmy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Time: 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY

Presenter: Dan Brahmy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

More info: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

During the presentation, Mr. Brahmy will provide an overview of Cyabra's AI-powered narrative intelligence platform, the Company's growth strategy and the expanding market opportunity for technology that enables governments and enterprises to identify coordinated inauthentic behavior, fake accounts and manipulated digital activity.

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About Cyabra

Cyabra is an AI-powered narrative intelligence company that helps national security and defense organizations, government agencies, brands, communications agencies, and global enterprises restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com

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