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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
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BLUETTI Unveils Pioneer 5000 E-Generator at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI unveiled the Pioneer 5000, a professional E-Generator built for the "Next Generation of Real Work", marking the company's expansion into professional jobsite power with a zero-emission alternative to conventional fuel generators.

Powering Heavy-Duty Tools for Extended Operations

With 5kW continuous power and an 18kW peak surge, the Pioneer 5000 E-Generator easily powers high-surge-current equipment such as electric drills, cut-off saws, air compressors, and water pumps. Its 5.12kWh LiFePO4 battery is expandable up to 35kWh, supporting reliable and extended off-grid operation.

Designed for Demanding Conditions

Beyond power, the Pioneer 5000 E-Generator delivers reliability across rain, dust, and uneven terrain-featuring IP65-rated resistance, IK10 impact protection, a rugged frame, and all-terrain wheels, while operating seamlessly across extreme temperatures from -20°C to 55°C.

Cleaner, Quieter Power

Compared with fuel generators, the Pioneer 5000 E-Generator produces zero tailpipe emissions, operates at =50dB, and eliminates routine refueling and engine maintenance, enabling operation indoors, at night, and in noise-sensitive environments. It delivers a cleaner, quieter power experience with less operational hassle, and redefines what professional power can look like.

Fast, Flexible Energy Replenishment

The Pioneer 5000 E-Generator supports AC fast charging from 5% to 80% in as little as 60 minutes, along with multiple charging options including solar PV, vehicle, and fuel-generator charging. For extended off-grid operations, an integrated DO interface enables smart generator auto-start/stop, activating backup power only when needed to help reduce fuel consumption, engine wear, and maintenance costs.

Connected, Manageable Energy Asset

The system integrates professional power interfaces, 10ms UPS switching, and optional 4G connectivity for remote monitoring, power control, location tracking, and anti-theft management-transforming mobile power from a standalone generator into a connected, manageable energy asset. These capabilities help professionals minimize downtime and operating costs while maintaining productivity in the field.

Visit BLUETTI at IFA Berlin 2026
Date: September 4-8, 2026
Booth: Hall 2.2, Stand 176, Messe Berlin, Germany

About BLUETTI

Since 2013, BLUETTI has been a technology pioneer in clean energy, delivering tailored power solutions across consumer, household, and commercial & industrial sectors. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing portfolio of patents, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 3.5 million users across 120+ countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluetti-unveils-pioneer-5000-e-generator-at-ifa-2026-302853582.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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