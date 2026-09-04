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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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End Manual Food Logging: ODYSS Pioneers AI Necklace Wearable at IFA 2026

Moving Beyond Tracking to Truly Understand You for Better Health

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ODYSS, a pioneer in AI wearable technology and IFA Innovation Award 2026 winner, unveiled its groundbreaking vision for the future of health, presenting the AI dietary necklace ODYSS N1 and bringing an end to manual food logging. While wearables have long mastered sleep and activity tracking, diet management remains the missing piece of the personal health puzzle.

Ending Manual Logging

Despite 300M+ registered users across mainstream food-logging apps, long-term adherence remains rare, with a CHI 2015 study (University of Washington) attributing the drop-off to logging fatigue and social embarrassment. Traditional food tracking methods demand constant manual input, while ODYSS works quietly in the background. Equipped with a G-sensor and contact sensors, it automatically detects wearing status. And the wide-angle camera captures visual food cues and hand-to-mouth movements to identify eating behaviors.

The Always-On Nutrition Companion

Smartwatches track energy output but overlook dietary intake. ODYSS N1 captures real-time eating data to complete your health picture. It generates three Dietary Scores: Quality, Energy, and Rhythm, while explaining each meal's impact on energy, recovery, and sleep. Quietly working in the background, it serves as a continuous nutrition companion that fits seamlessly into your daily life.

Privacy by Design

Upholding the principle that technology should serve people, not the other way around, ODYSS embeds privacy at its core. A dedicated physical switch lets you instantly toggle all sensing functions on or off, while quiet-by-default operation automatically reduces activity when you're not eating. On the software layer, the ODYSS focuses exclusively on food-related information, automatically filtering out everything else, blurring faces and personal features in images, and raw images will be deleted after processing. It's privacy designed from the hardware up, not bolted on as an afterthought.

About ODYSS

ODYSS is a pioneer in AI-driven dietary intelligence wearables, dedicated to redefining the human relationship with food. Built by a team of engineers, AI experts, medical tradition and innovators, the company creates technology that empowers users to understand their bodies without judgment. ODYSS believes the best technology should seamlessly integrate into daily life and work quietly in the background. Inspired by the spirit of self-discovery, the brand transforms every bite into an opportunity for better health, building the next generation of dietary intelligence.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/end-manual-food-logging-odyss-pioneers-ai-necklace-wearable-at-ifa-2026-302869222.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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