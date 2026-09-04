xTool Brings "The Human Age of Making" to IFA 2026, Empowering a New Generation of Creators

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2026, xTool will present the European debut of its next-generation xTool X1 professional laser, alongside the O1 Omni Printer and M2 Colour Craft Laser, two new products launched in Q2, demonstrating how digital fabrication is evolving from a specialist technology into a creative tool for a much broader generation of makers.

Building on the momentum of its Berlin brand conference, xTool will use IFA 2026 to put the spotlight not simply on what machines can do, but on what people can create with them.

At the heart of the xTool's vision is a simple belief: the next era of making will be defined by human creativity, amplified by technology that is increasingly accessible, intuitive and capable.

As IFA 2026 explores "The Future Is Now", xTool will demonstrate how advances in hardware, software and connected creative ecosystems are lowering the barriers between imagination and physical creation.

From professional-grade capability to everyday creativity

For years, advanced digital fabrication technologies have largely been associated with professional makers, specialist workshops and industrial environments. xTool is challenging that model by bringing increasingly powerful capabilities into consumer and prosumer spaces.

The company's approach is built around three principles:

Accessibility , lowering the technical and financial barriers to advanced creation.

, lowering the technical and financial barriers to advanced creation. Intuitiveness , making complex processes easier to understand and use.

, making complex processes easier to understand and use. Expressiveness, giving people greater freedom to transform ideas, designs and imagination into physical creations.

This philosophy is reflected across xTool's expanding portfolio, which combines hardware, software, AI-powered creation tools and a connected content ecosystem.

xTool X1 laser makes its first European debut at IFA 2026

One of the key highlights at IFA 2026 will be the European debut of the xTool X1, xTool's next-generation all-in-one laser platform.

Designed around the philosophy "All the Best Lasers, Built into One," the X1 addresses one of the long-standing limitations of digital fabrication: the fragmentation of different laser technologies across separate machines.

Its new architecture combines high-speed engraving, large-format processing and expandable multi-laser capabilities within a single platform.

At its core is Hybrid Motion, which combines gantry motion with high-speed galvo scanning to bring speed and scale together in one system. Laser Swap further expands the platform across different laser sources and materials, creating an architecture designed to evolve alongside users' creative ambitions.

The X1 represents xTool's vision for the future of desktop fabrication: moving away from fragmented, single-purpose machines towards more integrated and scalable creation platforms.

IFA 2026 visitors will be among the first in Europe to see the xTool X1 in person. Further product details will be revealed at a later stage.

xTool O1 UV printer: Breaking down the boundaries between materials

Another key highlight at IFA will be the xTool Omni 1 UV Printer, whose launch reflects growing demand for more versatile digital creation tools.

The O1 Omni generated more than $20 million in first-day revenue, with more than 6,000 units sold, demonstrating strong early demand for a new generation of integrated fabrication tools.

By combining UV, DTG (direct-to-garment), DTF (direct-to-film) and UV DTF technologies within a single desktop ecosystem, the O1 Omni breaks down the traditional divide between rigid-material customisation and textile printing.

For creators, this means fewer boundaries between an idea, a material and the final object they want to make.

M2 Colour Craft Laser: Making advanced creation more accessible

Alongside its latest innovations, xTool will showcase the M2 Colour Craft Laser, designed to make advanced laser technology accessible to a broader generation of creators.

Combining colour printing, laser cutting and engraving in one device, the M2 supports more than 300 materials and a wide range of applications, from personalised crafts and home projects to creative side businesses.

Its integrated CMYK printing, dual cameras and ACS (Auto-Creation System) simplify the creative process, while its enclosed Class 1 design makes it suitable for home studios.

The M2 reflects a broader ambition at xTool: bringing digital fabrication into the mainstream of creative tools and giving more people the ability to move from an idea to something they can hold in their hands.

The future of making is human

As technology continues to reshape the creative landscape, xTool believes the most important evolution is not technological alone.

It is human.

The Human Age of Making is about giving more people the freedom and capability to create, personalise, experiment and bring ideas into the physical world.

About xTool

xTool is a global premium consumer-tech brand dedicated to empowering digital-to-physical creation. xTool provides a comprehensive ecosystem of laser-based personal creative tools, material printers, user-friendly software, accessories and consumables.

Through these innovations, xTool empowers people to turn imagination into meaningful creations that deliver emotional fulfilment, commercial opportunity and personal achievement.

Discover more at xTool.com.

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