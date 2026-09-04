Sinopec and International Partners Launch Initiative to Advance Global CCUS Cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") joined the International CCUS Technology Innovation Cooperation Organization, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Institute of New Materials and Energy Technologies at Nazarbayev University in launching the Initiative for Cooperation on Low-Carbon Energy Development. Announced during the 2026 International CCUS Technology Conference, held Sept. 1 and 2 in Astana, the initiative calls for closer collaboration on CCUS technologies and standards, as well as greater exchange among CCUS professionals.

The launch was attended by government, industry and international organization representatives from China, Kazakhstan, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. The conference brought together more than 230 participants from dozens of countries and regions to discuss carbon dioxide capture, geological storage, CO2 mineralization and CCUS hub development. Participants also examined the business models, policy frameworks and international partnerships needed to support wider deployment.

Tian Hongbin, vice president of Sinopec Group, said global climate action had entered a critical phase, with CCUS becoming a key enabling technology. Having helped establish ICTO, Sinopec would continue to support its development as a global network of leading experts and deepen international cooperation across the CCUS sector, he added.

Sinopec has built China's first 100-kilometer dense-phase CO2 pipeline and put into operation the country's first integrated CCUS demonstration project with an annual capacity of one million metric tons. It is also conducting a joint study with Shell, BASF and China Baowu on China's first open-access CCUS cluster at the 10-million-metric-ton scale, while preparing a 1-million-metric-ton demonstration project at Shengli Oilfield focused on lower-concentration CO2 sources. Together, these projects cover CO2 capture from sources of varying concentrations, enhanced oil recovery and storage.

Established in July 2025, ICTO has 60 founding members comprising companies, research institutions and experts from more than 20 countries and regions. Sinopec will continue working with ICTO and its members to connect engineering experience with international research and support the development and application of CCUS technologies.

About SINOPEC

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") is one of China's largest integrated energy and chemical companies. Its businesses span oil and gas exploration and production, refining, petrochemicals, fuels marketing and distribution, and research and development. Sinopec also advances lower-carbon energy technologies and solutions. For more information about Sinopec, visit www.sinopec.com/listco/en.

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