Raven Joins the 100th 6DAYS as Main Partner and Prepares to Unveil the New Raven Ren Goggles

Raven strengthens its commitment to enduro at the historic 100th edition of the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations, building on its presence in 2025 and preparing to introduce the next generation of Raven goggles

STOCKHOLM and GRÂNDOLA, Portugal, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raven will join the historic 100th edition of the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations as one of the event's Main Partners.

Taking place in Grândola, Portugal, from 12 to 17 October 2026, the 6DAYS will bring riders from around the world together for six days of enduro competition.

For Raven, the partnership continues a story already established at the 2025 6DAYS in Bergamo, Italy. Last year, Raven introduced the limited Rysen 6DAYS Italy 2025 Edition, bringing race-focused functionality together with a dedicated design created for the event.

Following the success of the Rysen Six Days Edition, Raven returns in 2026 with a bigger presence as Main Partner and a new generation of race-focused goggles: the Raven Ren 6DAYS Edition.

The partnership is another step in Raven's growing commitment to enduro, combining support for the sport with professional rider feedback and product development in real race conditions.

Built around enduro riders

Raven's commitment to enduro is built around the riders. By working closely with professional racers and supporting events like the 6DAYS, Raven stays connected to the sport and brings real racing experience into product development.

Raven gear is already worn by professional enduro riders competing at the highest level, including Alberto Elgari, Pietro Scardina, Zach Pichon, Will Dennett, Robin Gunnarsson and Kyron Bacon. Elgari and Scardina were crowned 2026 world champions in the Junior and Youth categories respectively. Feedback from riders competing in the Enduro World Championship and other demanding race environments plays a direct role in how Raven develops and tests its enduro products.

The 6DAYS brings together professional racers and passionate riders from around the world, making it a natural fit for Raven.

Raven Ren: the next generation of Raven goggles

The Raven Ren 6DAYS Edition is created to celebrate the 100th edition of the 6DAYS and built as the next generation of Raven's race-focused eyewear.

Developed and field-tested with professional riders, Ren is built for motocross and enduro riders who need clear vision, secure fit and fast adaptability when conditions change.

At the centre of the goggles is a pre-curved, injection-moulded high-impact lens. The construction provides a clear field of vision while helping protect the rider's eyes from roost, rocks and flying debris. UV400 protection and an anti-scratch coating help maintain visibility through demanding riding conditions.

A dustproof frame and triple-layer, moisture-wicking foam create a close seal against dust and silt while helping manage sweat during long days on the bike.

When conditions change, the Rapid Quick-Lens System allows riders to swap lenses within seconds. The goggles are also compatible with roll-off systems for maintaining visibility in wet and muddy race conditions.

A 48 mm silicone-backed strap provides a secure grip against the helmet, helping keep the goggles firmly in position over rough terrain.

Celebrating 100 editions of the legendary event, the limited Raven Ren 6DAYS Edition features dedicated 100-Year Anniversary graphics. Each set comes with a bonus interchangeable lens and a custom 6DAYS 100 commemorative goggle pouch.

Built for long days. Tested under pressure. Ready to ride.

The limited Raven Ren 6DAYS Edition is available to buy now from 24MX and will be showcased at the 100th 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations in Grândola this October.

Check the new Raven Ren 6DAYS Edition here.

Raven on the 100th 6DAYS

"We are proud to continue our collaboration with the 6DAYS and the FIM, and to be part of an event that means so much to enduro riders around the world. Reaching 100 editions is a massive achievement and something the whole enduro community can celebrate. For this special edition, we have created something unique that passionate riders can enjoy and that connects Raven with the history of the event. We wish the 6DAYS at least another 100 years of success."

Davide Rinaldi

Head of Partnerships, Raven

"We are delighted to welcome Raven for the second consecutive year as a Main Partner of the FIM 6DAYS, and especially for this historic 100th Edition. We truly appreciate their continued commitment to the event and are proud to celebrate this milestone together with the launch of the limited-edition Raven Ren 6DAYS goggle - a unique product for a truly unique edition."

Fabio Muner

Marketing & Digital Director at F.I.M.

CONTACT:

Davide Rinaldi

Head of Partnerships, Pierce AB

+46 70 834 27 72

davide.rinaldi@piercegroup.com

Pierce AB

Fleminggatan 20A

112 26 Stockholm

Sweden

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com:

https://news.cision.com/24mx/r/raven-joins-the-100th-6days--as-main-partner-and-prepares-to-unveil-the-new-raven-ren-goggles,c4381096

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/24mx/i/6days-raven-products-post1,c3559595 6DAYS RAVEN Products Post1 https://news.cision.com/24mx/i/6days-raven-products-post5,c3559596 6DAYS RAVEN Products Post5 https://news.cision.com/24mx/i/6days-raven-products-post4,c3559597 6DAYS RAVEN Products Post4 https://news.cision.com/24mx/i/6days-raven-products-post2,c3559598 6DAYS RAVEN Products Post2 https://news.cision.com/24mx/i/img-7326,c3559599 IMG 7326 https://news.cision.com/24mx/i/img-7323,c3559600 IMG 7323 https://news.cision.com/24mx/i/dsc0913-copyf-4,c3562345 DSC0913 copyf 4 https://news.cision.com/24mx/i/dsc0906,c3562346 DSC0906

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raven-joins-the-100th-6days-as-main-partner-and-prepares-to-unveil-the-new-raven-ren-goggles-302870073.html