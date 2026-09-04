DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change in the Credit Committee Membership

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change in the Credit Committee Membership 04-Sep-2026 / 13:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Change in the Credit Committee Membership DATE: September 03, 2026 The Principal Membership of the Credit Committee has been changed and it was resolved that Mr. Süleyman Sözen be elected as the Principal Member of the Credit Committee to replace Mr. Pablo Alfonso Pastor Muñoz at our Bank's Board of Directors' Meeting held on September 3, 2026. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail . We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 442252 EQS News ID: 2394366 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 04, 2026 08:57 ET (12:57 GMT)