Cascale Attends Preview in Seoul 2026: Korean Apparel Manufacturing

As Korea's largest B2B textile trade show, Preview in Seoul 2026 offered insights on regulation, frameworks, and engagement potential.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Cascale recently participated in Preview in Seoul 2026, South Korea's largest business-to-business textile trade show.

The global nonprofit alliance demonstrated ongoing commitment to the Korean textile and apparel manufacturing sector.

Represented on the ground by Peony Tam, manager, global membership development APAC, Cascale established a strategic co-presence alongside technology partner Worldly. Together, the organizations engaged directly with key regional stakeholders, including existing members, prospective partners, and the Korea Federation of Textile Industries (KOFOTI).

Key Takeaways:

Worldly and Cascale established a complementary joint presence at Preview in Seoul 2026, while distinguishing their unique roles.

Readiness for incoming European regulation was among the topics of conversation.

Cascale members - such as GG Manufacturing - were among speakers featured at Preview in Seoul.

Driving Ecosystem Clarity, Regional Engagement

During a joint seminar co-hosted by Worldly and FITI Testing & Research Institute, Worldly presented an overview introducing Cascale. The presentation highlighted the complementary roles both organizations play within the broader sustainability landscape - framing Cascale's role in stewarding standardized tools and driving global collective action, alongside Worldly's data hosting and software solutions, including the Higg Index.

The session featured high-level industry contributions, with speakers including Cascale members Textile Exchange, ZDHC Foundation, FITI Research Institute, Sae-A (Bureau Veritas), and GG Manufacturing. Networking was another highlight of the event; Cascale's Tam met with members and stakeholders.

Navigating EU Policy Compliance, Future Collaboration

A primary focus of discussion during the trade show centered on regulatory readiness for the European Union's upcoming Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) and Digital Product Passport (DPP) requirements.

FITI Research Institute, supported by KOFOTI, highlighted an ongoing pilot project designed to calculate a garment's environmental footprint by using the Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM) as primary input data. This showed how Cascale's foundational tools support regulatory alignment. (For policy mapping, see the Global Legislative Map).

Looking ahead, Cascale and regional stakeholders discussed expanding collaboration in South Korea. To learn more about Cascale's regional engagement and upcoming industry events, explore our latest News & Press Updates.

Find more stories and multimedia from Cascale at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cascale-attends-preview-in-seoul-2026-korean-apparel-manufacturi-1216917