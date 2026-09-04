Airtopia portfolio surpasses 10,000 active members, adds approximately 800 new members in the month, and records 380 parties generating nearly $200,000 across its five operating locations

McAlester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO), parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks, today announced preliminary, unaudited operating results for July 2026 across Airtopia's five operating parks.

The five-location portfolio generated approximately $1.26 million in total revenue during July, continuing to build recurring membership revenue, birthday and group-event business, arcade revenue, and cinema revenue across the platform.

July 2026 Key Metrics - Five-Park Portfolio Total Revenue $1,255,964 Food & Beverage Revenue $242,017 Party Revenue $199,202 Membership Revenue $160,361 Cinema Revenue $88,395 Arcade Revenue $67,963 Active Members (month-end) 10,131 New Members Added 800 Parties Held 380

Note: Category figures represent components of broader reported revenue and should not be summed against total revenue unless specifically stated by the Company.

"July gives us a much clearer picture of what Airtopia looks like as a growing multi-location platform," said Felix Waller, CEO of Lelantos Holdings. "We are no longer looking at the performance of one park or one revenue stream. We are seeing more than $1.25 million in monthly revenue across five locations, more than 10,000 active members, hundreds of parties, and meaningful revenue coming from multiple categories across the business."

Diversified Revenue Across Five Parks

Airtopia's parks are designed to generate revenue from multiple guest experiences, including admissions, memberships, birthday parties and group events, arcade activity, cinema, food and beverage, and other entertainment offerings.

"We believe diversification matters," Waller said. "A family may discover Airtopia through a birthday party, become members, visit the arcade, see a movie, purchase food, or simply come in for a day of entertainment. The strength of the platform is that those experiences can work together instead of depending on a single attraction or revenue source."

Membership Base Surpasses 10,000

Airtopia ended July with 10,131 active members across its five operating parks, with 800 new members added during the month. Membership revenue totaled approximately $160,361.

Memberships are a central component of Airtopia's strategy because they create recurring relationships with families, encourage repeat visitation, and provide a growing base of guests who interact with additional revenue categories throughout the parks.

"Crossing 10,000 active members is an important milestone for us," Waller said. "Membership changes the relationship from a single transaction into an ongoing connection with the family. As our footprint grows, continuing to build that recurring guest base will remain an important part of the Airtopia model."

380 Parties Across the Portfolio

Birthday parties and group events represent one of Airtopia's largest reported revenue categories for the month and remain an important component of both customer acquisition and repeat visitation.

"Parties introduce entire groups of families to Airtopia at one time," Waller said. "They are meaningful revenue events on their own, but they also create an opportunity to introduce new guests to the park, the membership program, the arcade, food and beverage, and the broader Airtopia experience."

Building a Multi-Location Entertainment Platform

The July results reflect Airtopia's continued transition from a collection of individual entertainment locations into a broader multi-market operating platform, built around diversified revenue streams, recurring memberships, birthday parties and group events, arcade entertainment, food and beverage, cinema where applicable, active attractions, and hospitality-driven guest experiences.

As the Company expands, management is continuing to develop the systems, technology, leadership infrastructure, training, financial visibility, and operating discipline required to support additional locations.

"Our focus is not simply getting bigger," Waller said. "It is building a platform that becomes stronger as it grows. Five operating parks producing more than $1.25 million in a month gives us another benchmark. Now the objective is to continue improving revenue per location, membership growth, party performance, guest experience, and operating consistency while bringing additional Airtopia locations online."

The Company expects to continue providing operating and development updates as additional reporting periods and expansion milestones are completed.

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks is a family entertainment company dedicated to providing exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches communities through clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experiences. Airtopia combines active attractions, arcade entertainment, birthday parties, memberships, group events, food and beverage, cinema at select locations, and hospitality-driven guest experiences to create destinations where families connect, celebrate, and make lasting memories.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing scalable businesses with strong operating fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company is developing a multi-state family entertainment platform supported by diversified revenue streams, recurring memberships, disciplined expansion, operating systems, and long-term value creation.

Unaudited Operating Information

The financial and operating information presented in this release is preliminary and unaudited. The figures are based on management's internal operating reports and remain subject to final accounting review, reconciliation, adjustments, and applicable financial reporting requirements. Certain revenue categories may be generated through different systems or may represent components of broader reported revenue totals. Category figures should therefore not be added to total revenue as separate incremental revenue unless specifically stated by the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future revenue, membership growth, party and group-event activity, recurring revenue, operating performance, portfolio growth, expansion, additional locations, and the scalability of Airtopia's business model.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and plans and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including consumer demand, seasonality, competition, staffing, operating costs, market conditions, technology performance, pricing, development timelines, financing, economic conditions, and other factors described in the Company's public filings.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

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