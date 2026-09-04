Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker Showcases Expanding Peripheral Ecosystem at IFA 2026

Following its appearance at Gamescom, Epomaker continues its European exhibition tour with a return to IFA 2026 in Berlin, where the company is showcasing its latest keyboards, mice, and audio products.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / As one of Europe's largest consumer technology exhibitions and a trade show with a history spanning more than a century, IFA brings together leading technology brands, industry professionals, media representatives, and consumers from around the world. Epomaker has been a regular participant at the event for several years and is once again taking part this year, taking the opportunity to connect directly with users, partners, and industry professionals while showcasing its latest products.

IFA 2026 officially opened today, September 4, and runs through September 8 at Messe Berlin, Germany. Visitors can find Epomaker at Booth 106 in Hall 6.2a. Since the exhibition opened, the booth has attracted significant attention from attendees keen to explore the latest products. Interactive spin-the-wheel activities have also helped create a lively atmosphere, drawing visitors to explore Epomaker's growing lineup of keyboards, mice, and other peripherals.

RT Series

Known for its retro-inspired design and room for experimentation, the RT Series remains a popular choice among users. This series features a retro-white color scheme paired with carefully selected keycap accents, creating a distinctly vintage look and feel. Each model takes a different approach to customization. The RT75 features interchangeable screens and buttons, while the RT85 includes a joystick and a rotary knob, with the knob used to switch between connection modes. The RT98 takes customization further with a modular numpad companion that can be placed on either the left or right side of the main keyboard according to the user's preference.

TMR Keyboards and the HE Series

From the widespread adoption of Hall Effect technology to the growing interest in TMR, keyboard manufacturers are exploring ways to improve responsiveness and input precision beyond traditional mechanical technology. Epomaker is showcasing two TMR keyboards, the HE75 V2 TMR and the HE65 V2 TMR. Both models support mechanical and magnetic switches, while TMR sensor technology is designed to deliver greater input precision and faster response times.

The HE series is also on display, including the HE108, HE75 V2, and HE30. Epomaker is also showcasing ISO-layout models such as the HE68 Lite ISO, offering configurations tailored to European users' preferences.

Split Series

Designed with ergonomics in mind, the Split Series offers greater flexibility in both positioning and customization. The Split70 and Split65 can each be separated into two independent halves, allowing users to adjust the distance and angle between the two sides based on their typing habits and preferred posture. Both keyboards support VIA, giving users greater flexibility to remap keys and customize their layouts for a more versatile experience across work and gaming.

Mouse Lineup

Epomaker expanded into the mouse category last year and has continued to broaden its peripheral lineup with models designed around different hand shapes, materials, and usage preferences. The Carbon X features an aerospace-grade carbon fiber shell, while the Carbonis uses a composite carbon fiber construction to balance weight and durability. The Nex Lite adopts an ergonomic shape that follows the natural contours of the hand. Designed to accommodate a wider range of hand sizes and grip styles, the Nex Pro focuses on comfortable handling while maintaining precise and consistent control during extended use.

Audio Expansion With GX1

The GX1 marks Epomaker's first gaming headset, expanding the brand's portfolio beyond keyboards and mice. The product was developed in response to community feedback, particularly from users looking for accurate positional audio, reliable connectivity, and greater comfort during extended sessions. With its open-back earcup design, the GX1 produces a spacious and natural sound with clear audio and a greater sense of openness.

With a growing portfolio spanning keyboards, mice, and audio products, Epomaker continues to explore new technologies, form factors, and ways to improve the everyday peripheral experience. Throughout IFA 2026, the brand will continue showcasing its latest products while gathering feedback from users and industry professionals. Community input remains an important part of Epomaker's product development process, helping inform future products and refinements as the brand continues to expand its global lineup.

For more information about Epomaker's participation in IFA 2026 and to schedule a press appointment, please contact:

Agnes Du

Marketing Director

agnes@epomaker.com

Epomaker Website

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-showcases-expanding-peripheral-ecosystem-at-ifa-2026-1215734