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ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Divorziare.it Launches AI-Assisted Divorce Platform for Couples Abroad

The Italian legaltech helps couples married in Italy manage consensual separation and divorce remotely, without returning to the country.

ROME, IT / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Divorziare.it, an Italian legaltech company combining AI-assisted workflows with lawyers qualified to practise in Italy, today announced the international launch of its online platform for couples who married in Italy and now live abroad and want to manage their divorce remotely.

The platform enables Italian, foreign and mixed-nationality couples to manage consensual separation or divorce under Italian law remotely, from the initial assessment through document preparation, digital signatures, filing and completion. Neither spouse needs to travel to Italy.

Divorziare.it was created to modernize a process that can still feel fragmented, paper-heavy and difficult to navigate from another country. Couples living abroad may be uncertain about which Italian procedure applies, what documents are required, how signatures and filings are handled and whether they will need to return to Italy in person.

The platform brings these steps into a single coordinated digital experience. Clients complete a guided online questionnaire and upload the relevant documents. The legal team then reviews the case, identifies the appropriate path under Italian law and guides the couple through each stage of the process.

AI-assisted tools are used behind the scenes to organize case information, streamline document preparation and reduce repetitive administrative work. This allows the legal team to deliver a faster, clearer and more consistent service while maintaining professional oversight throughout the process.

"Moving abroad should not mean having to return to Italy just to manage paperwork and appointments," said Ms. De Santis, CEO and Co-Founder of Divorziare.it. "We built Divorziare.it to bring consensual separation and divorce into a modern, digital environment. AI helps us remove unnecessary administrative friction, while qualified Italian lawyers remain in control of the legal work."

Once all necessary information has been received, the required documents are ordinarily prepared within 48 working hours. The legal team then coordinates digital signatures, filings and the remaining procedural steps in Italy.

The service is designed for couples who married in Italy and later relocated for work, family or personal reasons, including international couples whose spouses now live in different countries.

English-language assistance is available throughout the process.

To learn more, visit Divorziare.it's English-language guide to divorce in Italy

Media Contact

Ms. De Santis
CEO & Co-Founder
Divorziare.it
Email: info@divorziare.it
Phone/Whatsapp: +39 351 388 1976

SOURCE: Divorziare.it



Related Documents:
  • divorziare-guide-EN-divorce-in-italy-without-the-mistakes


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/divorziare.it-launches-ai-assisted-divorce-platform-for-couples-1215830

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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