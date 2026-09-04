BenQ Corporation: BenQ Unveils New Visual Innovations for Work and Entertainment at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ, the world's leading provider of technology products and solutions, joins IFA Berlin with its latest innovations across lighting, projection, monitors and desktop accessories. Bringing together intelligent technologies and human-centered design, the new solutions are created for the way people work, create and enjoy entertainment today.

In 2025, sales of monitors in the German consumer market rose by 6.7% to almost 3.4 million units.[1] This reflects continued demand for visual technology across work, gaming and entertainment. BenQ is responding by expanding its portfolio across workplace lighting, home entertainment, purpose-driven monitors and aesthetic desktop accessories, reinforcing its focus on user-centered innovation.

"For BenQ, IFA is more than just a product showcase. It is an important platform for demonstrating our innovation and long-term commitment to the European market. When it comes to visual technology in particular, the personal experience counts: picture quality, lighting effects, immersion and ease of use. BenQ is dedicated to bringing these ideal user experiences to life and connecting directly with our partners, media, creators, and consumers," says Jay Wu, President of BenQ Europe.

Lighting Reimagined - in Harmony with Users' Day-to-day Lives

Designed around the diverse needs of today's workspaces, BenQ's ScreenBar lighting portfolio - iScreenBar and ScreenBar Max -continues to evolve with precise illumination, adaptive brightness control and space-saving technology, whilst taking into account a variety of professionals.

The new ScreenBar Max sets a new standard for desk lighting in dual-monitor workspaces, providing broader and more balanced illumination across larger desk setups. Meanwhile, the iScreenBar is the world's first lighting solution designed exclusively for iMac users, integrating seamlessly into Apple's distinctive desktop environment. Both products have been developed to enhance visual comfort, productivity and efficiency across different work environments.

Transforming Spaces, Expanding Possibilities Through Projection

BenQ showcases new solutions in the home entertainment sector. The W4200, TK715i and AK900ST demonstrate how projection can transform spaces and expand the possibilities of home entertainment. AI-powered image and contrast optimization, multi-stage de-speckle technology and flexible installation options enable immersive, comfortable viewing experiences tailored to different spatial requirements.

Looking Beyond Specifications: Monitors Designed for Different Needs

BenQ's monitor portfolio is built around the distinct demands of programmers, versatile Mac users, and gamers, with each series developed to address specific usage scenarios rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach.

The RD Series is designed for engineering professionals, with features tailored to all-day visual comfort for long coding sessions and productivity-oriented workflows. The MA Series is designed to integrate seamlessly into the Mac ecosystem, offering a continuous Mac experience with the freedom to work your way.

For exploratory gamers, the MOBIUZ EX321UZ brings together professional-grade visual performance and an immersive gaming experience. Featuring BenQ Color Lab's exclusive color tuning technology, it crafts color based on Game Art Styles-Fantasy, Realistic, and Sci-Fi-rather than game genres, unveiling the game's hidden beauty while staying faithful to the artist's intent.

Across its monitor portfolio, BenQ's approach reflects a simple principle: meaningful innovation starts with understanding how technology is used, not with specifications alone.

New Brand Debut - INFTYLAB Brings Aesthetic Design to the Desktop

Expanding beyond visual technology, BenQ introduces INFTYLAB, a new brand that focuses on ergonomic desktop accessories that is specifically designed for the Apple ecosystem.

Combining Apple-inspired design with professional-grade functionality and comfort. The initial INFTYLAB portfolio includes the Studio Arm, with patented ZeroTune weight adjustment for Apple displays; the M Mouse, designed to support typical Mac gestures; and the Flow Desk Mat, which integrates cable management into a clean and organized desktop setup.

Product information and fact sheets are available here: https://benqurl.biz/4hDFVxY

[1] gfu Consumer & Home Electronics GmbH und NIQ, Home Electronic Market Index Quartal 1-4/2025, Seite 4, Kategorie "IT-Peripherie - Monitore". Die Angaben beziehen sich auf den privaten Konsumentenmarkt; Quelle der Marktdaten ist das NIQ T&D Retail Sales Tracking, ergänzt um nicht erhobene Vertriebswege. * 'iMac' is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. iScreenBar is not affiliated with Apple Inc. or any of its associated companies, and is neither endorsed nor sponsored by them, nor is it associated with them in any other way.

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