ECOVACS ROBOTICS: ECOVACS at IFA Berlin 2026: Named as No.1 Brand in Global Home Robotics, Bringing Robotics to More of Everyday Life

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS has been named the global No.1 home robotics brand in a newly released research report by Forbes China, which recognizes its leadership across multiple home robotics categories. Built on in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities and scalable technology stacks, the company has expanded from floor care to windows, lawns, and pools, with its service robotics now serving more than 38 million households across nearly 180 markets worldwide.

"The future of home robotics is not about adding more products. It is about giving people more freedom from everyday tasks," said David Qian, CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS. "By reusing around 80% of our core technologies and adapting 20% to each scenario, we can bring robotics from floors and windows to lawns and pools. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate to make robotics more intelligent, autonomous and accessible, helping more people enjoy an easier everyday life."

From Indoors to Outdoors: Expanding the Role of Home Robotics

For ECOVACS, the vision of "Robotics for All" means bringing the benefits of service robotics into more parts of everyday life.

ECOVACS' expansion into new household environments began with windows. Since pioneering the robotic window cleaning category with its first WINBOT in 2011, ECOVACS has continuously evolved its robotics to address real consumer needs. The latest WINBOT W3 OMNI, showcased at IFA 2026, features Vortex Wash, an industry-first automatic wiping-pad cleaning technology that eliminates the hassle of manually washing dirty pads. With more than 1.5 million households worldwide using WINBOT products[1], ECOVACS ranks No. 1 globally in category shipments, according to IDC.[2]

The same idea extends outdoors. For many households, lawn care is a recurring task, with edges among the most difficult areas to keep neat. ECOVACS is showcasing the GOAT T Series at IFA 2026, addressing this challenge with TruEdge Trimmer, designed to cut closely along lawn borders and leave less work behind for users, while the industry-exclusive HoloScope 360 Dual-LiDAR Navigation help it handle different yard layouts with greater autonomy. To date, robotic lawn mowers GOAT have covered nearly 1.4 billion sq. m. of lawn globally - equivalent to around 200,000 standard soccer pitches.

In floor care, ECOVACS pioneered OZMO ROLLER technology to tackle one of the most persistent cleaning challenges: stubborn messes without spreading dirt back across the floor. Featured on the DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone at IFA 2026, the latest OZMO ROLLER 3.0 combines strong cleaning pressure with continuous self-washing to keep the roller clean as it cleans, helping users achieve a deeper clean with less effort. Since its global introduction in September 2024, OZMO ROLLER-equipped models have reached more than 2.8 million units in cumulative global shipments as of July 2026, according to ECOVACS' internal data.

Building on its expertise across floor, window and lawn care, ECOVACS is extending the robotics experience to pool cleaning. Showcased at IFA 2026, the ULTRAMARINE L1 PRO is designed to take the time and effort out of pool care, autonomously navigating and cleaning different pool environments with minimal user intervention. By bringing robotics to another traditionally hands-on task, ECOVACS is making pool care simpler.

TechnologyStacks Powering Global Multi-Category Leadership

Underpinning this multi-category success is scalable technology stacks spanning robotics, sensing, motion control, cleaning, and power management. Rather than building each category from the ground up, ECOVACS can adapt and scale proven robotics capabilities across different environments and user needs, creating a platform built to move from one scenario to the next.

This strategy is backed by more than 900 R&D professionals, RMB 554 million in R&D investment in the first half of 2026, and more than 3,100 patents[3]. Its vertically integrated R&D and manufacturing model further strengthens this technology advantage, giving ECOVACS greater control over key robotics technologies and shortening the path from innovation to products people can use. Together, these capabilities enable ECOVACS to bring proven robotics expertise into new categories and markets at scale, while staying focused on where robotics can create meaningful value in everyday life.

The results are increasingly visible in global markets. In the first half of 2026, global shipments of ECOVACS service robots increased 44.1% year on year, while revenue from new categories, including robotic window cleaners, robotic lawn mowers and robotic pool cleaners, grew 75.1% in international markets. For the first time, international markets accounted for more than half of ECOVACS' total revenue in Q2 2026, reaching 51%. The milestone reflects how the company's robotics portfolio is increasingly scaling beyond China.

As ECOVACS expands into more categories and markets around the world, it is bringing its robotics innovation to more people, making everyday life easier wherever they live. At IFA Berlin 2026, visitors can experience this vision at IFA 2026, Hall 9, Booth 113 at Messe Berlin, September 4 to 8.

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS:

Founded in 2006, ECOVACS ROBOTICS is a global leader in home service robotics with a diverse portfolio of products encompassing robotic vacuum cleaners and robotic window cleaners. With its expansion into robotic lawn mowers, commercial cleaning robots, robotic pool cleaners and robotic pet companions, ECOVACS solidified its position as a multi-category leader in home service robotics.

Guided by the vision "Robotics for All", ECOVACS continues to advance technology and enhance the user experience to make life smarter and more stylish for consumers worldwide. With sales subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, Japan, and Singapore, ECOVACS products reach nearly 180 major markets and serve over 38 million households globally.

A testament to this market leadership, ECOVACS ROBOTICS has ranked first in China's robotic vacuum cleaner market by share for ten consecutive years (2015-2024).

Further information

Website: https://www.ecovacs.com/global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ecovacs.global

X: https://x.com/ecovacsrobotics

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ecovacs_global/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ecovacsrobotics

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ecovacs_global

[1] ECOVACS Internal sales tracking record from all countries and regions. (Dec. 2011-Jun. 2025) [2] According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) "IDC Quarterly Smart Home Tracker - Window Cleaning Robot, 2025 Q3", ECOVACS ranked No.1 in shipment volume from 2023 through Q3 2025. [3] ECOVACS 2026 Semi-Annual Financial Report

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecovacs-at-ifa-berlin-2026-named-as-no1-brand-in-global-home-robotics-bringing-robotics-to-more-of-everyday-life-302869629.html