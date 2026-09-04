Switchgear Market worth $152.98 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Switchgear Market size is projected to grow from USD 110.17 billion in 2026 to USD 152.98 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.

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This growth is being driven by large-scale grid modernization and transmission and distribution infrastructure upgrades undertaken by utilities worldwide, coupled with the accelerating pace of renewable energy capacity additions that require robust switchgear solutions for grid interconnection and power evacuation. The rapid expansion of global data center capacity, fueled by cloud computing and AI-driven workloads, is further amplifying demand for high-reliability power distribution infrastructure, while the ongoing electrification of transportation and continued industrial capacity expansion are reinforcing sustained investment across voltage classes and end-use segments globally.

The market is also being reshaped by several transformative trends, including the accelerating shift toward SF6-free and eco-efficient switchgear technologies in response to tightening environmental regulations, and the growing integration of digital capabilities such as IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive maintenance, and digital twin technology, which are turning conventional switchgear into intelligent, grid-aware assets. Rising demand for compact and space-optimized designs, along with increasing adoption of DC switchgear to support HVDC transmission, data centers, and EV charging infrastructure, is further redefining the competitive landscape. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the switchgear market across insulation type, installation, voltage, current, end user, and region, providing stakeholders with critical insights into emerging opportunities, technology shifts, and regional growth dynamics shaping the industry through 2031.

Switchgear Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 104.45 billion

USD 104.45 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 152.98 billion

USD 152.98 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.8%

Switchgear Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the switchgear market, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during 2026-2031.

The air-insulated switchgear segment held the largest market share in 2025.

Outdoor installations are likely to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The DC segment is projected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By voltage, the high (Above 220 kV) segment held the largest share of the overall switchgear market in 2025.

Based on end user, power utilities accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

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The AC segment held a larger share of the switchgear market in 2025.

The AC segment, by current, held a larger share of the switchgear market in 2025, reflecting the continued dominance of alternating current across global power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure. AC-based switchgear remains the standard choice across utility networks, industrial facilities, and commercial buildings, supported by decades of established grid infrastructure, mature technology, and widespread manufacturer and maintenance ecosystem availability. While DC applications are gaining traction in niche areas such as HVDC transmission, data centers, and EV charging infrastructure, the sheer scale and legacy dominance of AC-based power systems worldwide continue to ensure its position as the largest current-type segment in the overall switchgear market.

Gas-insulated switchgear is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Gas-insulated switchgear is expected to be the fastest-growing insulation segment during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for compact, reliable, and high-performance power distribution infrastructure. Its space-efficient design makes GIS particularly suitable for urban substations, densely populated areas, data centers, industrial facilities, and renewable energy projects, where land availability and reliability are critical considerations. The growing deployment of high-voltage transmission infrastructure and renewable generation is further supporting demand for GIS, as it enables efficient switching and protection within substations while requiring a smaller footprint than conventional air-insulated configurations. In addition, ongoing grid modernization and the replacement of aging infrastructure are creating opportunities for advanced GIS technologies, including SF6-free and environmentally optimized solutions, as utilities and end users increasingly balance reliability, space constraints, and environmental requirements.

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Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing region in the switchgear market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the switchgear market during the forecast period, underpinned by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and large-scale grid infrastructure investments across key economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region's aggressive renewable energy capacity additions, particularly in solar and wind, alongside strong government-backed electrification and rural grid expansion programs, are driving substantial demand for switchgear across transmission and distribution networks. Additionally, growing investments in data center capacity, EV charging infrastructure, and industrial manufacturing hubs across the region are further reinforcing switchgear demand, as countries continue to modernize ageing grid assets and build resilient power infrastructure to support their expanding economies. Collectively, these factors position Asia Pacific as the key growth engine for the global switchgear market through 2031.

Top Companies in Switchgear Industry:

The Switchgear Industry include ABB (Switzerland), GE Vernova (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), HD Hyundai Electric Co., Ltd. (South Korea), TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan), and several others.

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Related Reports:

Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market

Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market

Switchgear Monitoring System Market

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