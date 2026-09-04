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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2026 16:10 Uhr
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Enabling Smarter Operations Across Latin America's Fuel and Convenience Industry with PDI Technologies

At ExpoPostos & Conveniência 2026, PDI showcases connected solutions for retailers navigating a rapidly evolving market

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As ExpoPostos & Conveniência 2026 opens next week, PDI Technologies, a global leader enabling smarter operations across the convenience retail and energy sectors, will showcase connected technologies for fuel distributors, retailers, convenience operators, and foodservice businesses as they navigate change and drive performance in Latin American markets.

ExpoPostos takes place September 8-10, 2026, at São Paulo Expo. Attendees can visit Stand Q24 in Hall 5 to learn how PDI enables businesses to connect their data, streamline operations, and respond more effectively to changing market conditions.

Building on more than two decades of experience in the country, PDI has supported some of Brazil's largest fuel distributors and retailers through an evolving energy and retail landscape.

"Latin America remains one of the most dynamic markets for fuel and convenience retail, with Brazil as a continental leader in terms of fuel sales and number of service stations nationwide," said Luis DeMontes, a PDI Technologies vice president who serves the LATAM region. "Businesses throughout the region are looking for technology that helps them adapt to change, and AI is creating new opportunities to turn their own trusted data into insights that support informed business decisions."

PDI also will participate in the event's educational program with a 50-minute session on Tuesday, September 8, at 5:00 pm local time. In the "Fuel Pricing: Execute Your Own Pricing Strategy with Speed and Precision" session, PDI experts will explore market trends, operational innovation, and fuel pricing technology.

"At PDI, we support customers navigating regional complexity with solutions for logistics, pricing, loyalty, back-office management, point-of-sale (POS) operations, and security," said Melina Puma, who supports customer success for PDI Technologies in the LATAM region. "Drawing on decades of experience in Brazil, these solutions give retailers greater visibility into market conditions so they can respond more quickly to change and make informed decisions for their businesses."

ExpoPostos attendees can discover how PDI supports fuel and convenience retailers throughout Latin America by visiting PDI Technologies in Stand Q24 in Hall 5. To learn more about innovative solutions for the global convenience and fuel industry, visit pditechnologies.com.

About PDI Technologies
PDI Technologies, Inc. provides solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. With operations across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, PDI supports more than 200,000 customers in over 60 countries. PDI is "Connecting Convenience" by helping businesses modernize and converge to increase productivity and engage customers faster. Now with PDIQ, PDI is embedding AI into trusted workflows so teams can work smarter, make better decisions, and accelerate innovation. From large-scale ERP and logistics to loyalty, payments, and cybersecurity, PDI delivers the intelligence needed to win in a rapidly changing world. Visit pditechnologies.com.

For more information, contact: pr@pditechnologies.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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