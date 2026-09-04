EdgeMode Inc.: Statement: EdgeMode confirms that the current review process with BlackBerry AIF and BLACK AI Group will be extended for up to six months

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode, Inc. (OTC: EDGM) today announces that, by mutual agreement with BlackBerry AIF and BLACK AI Group, the current review process between the parties will be extended for an additional period of up to six months.

During this period, BLACK AI Group will continue to advance independently with the development of its AI infrastructure platform, including its large-scale data center projects, strategic partnerships, and financing strategy.

The parties remain aligned around the opportunities within the AI infrastructure sector and will use this additional period to complete their strategic, corporate, and commercial review, while EdgeMode undertakes the internal corporate, financial, and strategic work required to support any potential future transaction.

Potential structures may include a merger, acquisition, investment, strategic partnership, economic participation, or another form of transaction. No specific transaction is guaranteed. Any potential transaction will remain subject to the satisfactory completion of the review process, applicable due diligence, corporate approvals and definitive documentation.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

About EdgeMode

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

About BlackBerry AIF

BlackBerry Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) is a premier investment vehicle specializing in the development of next-generation data-center infrastructure tailored for AI and hyperscale workloads. Based in Spain, the fund prioritizes projects that emphasize sustainability, performance, and strategic connectivity-serving as a key enabler for hyperscalers, cloud providers, and AI innovators across Europe.



Contact Information

Jamie Kightley

IBA International - PR for EdgeMode

Email: edgemode@iba-international.com

Phone: +1 561 228 1940 or +44 1572 757932

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

Email: hello@edgemode.io