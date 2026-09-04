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WKN: A2JMZN | ISIN: KYG316421042 | Ticker-Symbol: 1UK
Frankfurt
04.09.26 | 09:55
0,830 Euro
-8,29 % -0,075
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CLPS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLPS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.09.2026 14:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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CLPS Incorporation Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

HONG KONG, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS) today announced that it has received a written notice ("Notification") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

According to the Notification, the minimum bid price of the Company's common share was $1.00 per share or greater for the last 10 consecutive trading days from August 20 through September 2, 2026. As a result, CLPS has regained full compliance with Nasdaq's Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), and the matter is now closed.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS), established in 2005 and headquartered in Hong Kong, is at the forefront of driving digital transformation and optimizing operational efficiency across industries through innovations in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data. Our diverse business lines span sectors including fintech, payment and credit services, e-commerce, education and study abroad programs, and global tourism integrated with transportation services. Operating across 10 countries worldwide, with strategic regional hubs in Shanghai (mainland China), Singapore (Southeast Asia), and California (North America), and supported by subsidiaries in Japan and the UAE, we provide a robust global service network that empowers legacy industries evolve into data-driven, intelligent ecosystems. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, deployment in the AI technology sector, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact:

CLPS Incorporation
Rhon Galicha
Investor Relations Office
Phone: +86-182-2192-5378
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CLPS

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.