Dental Service Organization Market worth $303.32 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Dental Service Organization Market is projected to reach USD 303.32 billion by 2031 from USD 199.88 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

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Dental Service Organization Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 199.88 billion

USD 199.88 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 303.32 billion

USD 303.32 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.7%

Dental Service Organization Market Trends & Insights:

North America had the largest share in 2025, primarily driven by the well-established DSO ecosystem, high concentration of multi-location dental practices, and increasing affiliation of dentists with DSOs.

In 2025, human resources segment held a 24.1% share of the dental service organization market by type.

By end user, the oral surgeons segment accounted for the largest share of 65.2% in 2025, primarily due to the high resource requirements associated with oral and maxillofacial practices.

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The global dental service organization market is growing primarily due to more dentists affiliating with dental service organizations, rising administrative complexity, and staffing challenges for independent dental practices. Increasing demand for dental care, higher dental care spending, and the expansion of the addressable dental care market are further fueling adoption of dental service organization models. Dental service organizations provide affiliated dental practices with centralized administrative support, procurement efficiencies, marketing, human resource management, technology adoption, and practice management services, allowing dentists to focus more on clinical care. In addition, the growing adoption of digital dentistry, practice management software, artificial intelligence, and other technology-enabled solutions is improving operational efficiency and supporting the expansion of dental service organization networks. Growing investments in dental practices, consolidation of fragmented dental markets, and increasing demand for accessible and standardized dental care are also expected to create significant growth opportunities for market participants. Despite these favorable growth drivers, the dental service organization market faces several challenges. Regulatory restrictions and state-level variations in dental service organization ownership and corporate practice of dentistry laws can limit the expansion of dental service organization models across certain markets. Concerns about clinical autonomy, dentist control, and the potential influence of corporate entities on clinical decision-making may also discourage some dentists from affiliating with dental service organizations. In addition, integration challenges following practice acquisitions, differences in organizational culture, competition for dental professionals, and the need to maintain consistent quality of care across large practice networks can create operational challenges. Nevertheless, increasing dentist affiliation, continued consolidation of the highly fragmented dental services industry, technological advancement, and growing demand for efficient dental practice management are expected to support the long-term growth of the global dental service organization market.

By service type, the human resources segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental service organization market in 2025.

The global dental service organization market is segmented into human resources, marketing & branding, accounting, medical supplies procurement, and others. The segment's significant share reflects the increasing staffing challenges faced by dental practices and the growing need for centralized workforce management. Dental service organizations provide human resource services such as recruitment, employee onboarding, payroll and benefits administration, workforce planning, training, and employee retention, enabling affiliated dental practices to reduce administrative burdens and improve operational efficiency. The growing affiliation of dentists with dental service organizations and the continued expansion of large dental practice networks have further increased demand for centralized human resource support. Additionally, rising competition for qualified dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, and administrative personnel has encouraged dental practices to leverage the workforce management capabilities of dental service organizations, supporting the continued dominance of the Human Resources segment in the market.

By end user, the oral surgeons segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

By end user, the dental service organization market is segmented into oral surgeons, endodontists, and others. The oral surgeons segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025. This leadership is primarily attributed to the wide range of surgical treatments handled by oral and maxillofacial specialists, which creates substantial operational demands for dental practices. Procedures such as tooth removal, implant placement, treatment of impacted teeth, and facial trauma require well-equipped facilities and coordinated support functions. This makes DSO assistance in areas such as staff management, purchasing, financial administration, and practice operations particularly valuable. In the US, approximately 6,100 oral and maxillofacial surgeons were employed in 2024, with employment expected to reach 6,400 by 2034, indicating a sustained specialist base for DSO affiliation.

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Key Players

Leading players in the Dental Service Organization companies include Heartland Dental (US), The Aspen Group - TAG (US), PDS Health (US), MB2 Dental (US), Smile Brands (US), Sonrava Health (US), Colosseum Dental Group (Switzerland), Affordable Care (US), Dental Care Alliance (US), SGA Dental Partners (US).

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Dental Service Organization Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the dental service organization (DSO) ecosystem remains strong and is primarily focused on practice acquisitions, geographic expansion, technology adoption, and platform consolidation. Recent transactions include MB2 Dental's USD 525 million recapitalization in November 2024, SGA Dental Partners' USD 350 million financing in July 2024, Guardian Dentistry Partners' growth-capital investment in 2024, and Dental Care Alliance's USD 95 million new capital infusion in 2026, along with more than USD 1.1 billion in debt reduction. Investment is also increasingly supporting technology-enabled dentistry and digital infrastructure, as evidenced by PDS Health's strategic investment in SOTA Cloud in 2025 and Guardian Dentistry Partners' deployment of Planet DDS and Pearl's AI-enabled solutions across its dental network. Meanwhile, acquisitions such as Heartland Dental's addition of 60 Smile Design Dentistry practices underscore the continued importance of M&A as a growth strategy. Overall, these transactions indicate that investors are prioritizing scalable dental platforms, acquisition-led consolidation, recurring practice-support revenues, technology and AI adoption, and geographic expansion, while capital is increasingly used to strengthen established DSO platforms and enable further practice-network growth.

Revenue Shift Context

The dental service organization (DSO) market is increasingly shifting from practice-level dental revenue to recurring, diversified revenue streams generated through multi-location networks, centralized support services, specialty care, and technology-enabled dentistry. Large DSOs are expanding revenue potential by affiliating with additional practices and increasing patient volumes, while centralized procurement, billing, marketing, technology, and administrative services create economies of scale. Heartland Dental supports more than 2,000 practices across 39 states, and PDS Health supports more than 1,000 practices, demonstrating the growing scale of network-based revenue generation. Revenue opportunities are also broadening through specialty dentistry and technology-enabled services. PDS Health's investment in SOTA Cloud is intended to expand cloud-based dental technology across its network, while Guardian Dentistry Partners' adoption of Planet DDS and Pearl's AI solutions demonstrates the increasing integration of digital practice-management and AI-supported clinical technologies into DSO operations. Overall, incremental revenue opportunities in the DSO market are increasingly associated with practice-network expansion, recurring patient care, specialty services, centralized business-support operations, digital practice-management platforms, AI-enabled diagnostics, and higher utilization across affiliated practices, rather than relying solely on revenue generated by individual dental practices.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the dental service organization (DSO) market remains strategic and expansion-oriented, with transactions increasingly focused on strengthening practice networks, broadening geographic reach, and enhancing technology-enabled dental services. Recent activity includes Heartland Dental-Smile Design Dentistry, which added 60 supported practices; MB2 Dental-The Smile Lodge, which expanded MB2's pediatric dentistry capabilities; and The Aspen Group-Planmeca, which strengthened advanced imaging and digital workflow capabilities across TAG's network. PDS Health's partnership with the University of the Pacific further supports the expansion of digital and technology-enabled dental infrastructure. Overall, consolidation is increasingly focused on practice-network expansion, specialty dentistry, advanced imaging, digital workflows, and technology-enabled clinical and administrative capabilities.

DENTAL SERVICE ORGANIZATION MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2022-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March 2026 Partnership PDS Health Technologies (US) University of the Pacific (US) PDS Health Technologies partnered with the University of the Pacific to deploy its dental-optimized Epic EHR environment across medical, dental, and surgical centers, thereby extending PDS's technology-support capabilities beyond its own practice network. September 2025 Acquisition Heartland Dental (US) Smile Design Dentistry (US) Heartland Dental closed a transaction with Smile Design Dentistry, adding 60 supported practices across Central Florida and the Tampa Bay area. At the time of the announcement, the transaction expanded Heartland's supported network to more than 1,880 locations and over 3,100 doctors. September 2025 Dental Practice Partnership MB2 DENTAL The Smile Lodge MB2 partnered with The Smile Lodge, a pediatric dental group in New York. The partnership brought MB2 to its 800-practice milestone and was identified by MB2 as its largest transaction to date. October 2025 Partnership The Aspen Group (US) Planmeca OY (Finland) TAG partnered with Planmeca to deploy advanced imaging technology across 1,100+ Aspen Dental locations, including Viso and ProMax CBCT units, ProX/ProSensor intraoral imaging, Romexis software, and Planmeca Insights.

Company Revenue Share Details

The DSO market is highly fragmented, with several large national and regional operators competing across dental practice affiliations and in non-clinical support, procurement, human resources, marketing, accounting, and practice-management services. Key participants include Heartland Dental, The Aspen Group, PDS Health, MB2 Dental, Smile Brands, Sonrava Health, Dental Care Alliance, Affordable Care, North American Dental Group, and Specialized Dental Partners.

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