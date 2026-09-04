Impeccable APAC: 50 Years After the Judgment of Paris Changed Wine World Forever, Resorts World Sentosa Hosts a New Global Blind Tasting in Singapore

Co-led by Lisa Perrotti-Brown MW and Ronan Sayburn MS , a panel of 15 judges from 10 countries, including Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers and leading wine industry figures, will assess the wines without knowing their identities, origins or reputations.

and , a panel of 15 judges from 10 countries, including Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers and leading wine industry figures, will assess the wines without knowing their identities, origins or reputations. The double-blind tasting will compare 24 Chardonnays and Cabernet Sauvignons from leading European, American and Australian producers, primarily from the 2019 vintage.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty years after the historic Judgment of Paris transformed perceptions of wine around the world, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) will host the Judgement of Singapore, a new international blind tasting that brings together some of the world's leading wine experts, producers and collectors. As the flagship event of Singapore Wine Week 2026, the tasting will take place at RWS from 2 to 4 October 2026, with the results announced publicly on 4 October 2026.

The event will not attempt to recreate the 1976 tasting. Instead, it will explore how wine styles and winemaking have evolved over the past half-century, and whether a wine's origin remains identifiable when its label and producer are concealed.

"Fifty years ago, the wine world was an exclusive club, but today, great wine belongs to global culture," noted Soo Hoo Khoon Peng, Founder of Impeccable APAC and Park90. "Hosting the 50th anniversary tasting here in Singapore is proof of that tectonic shift. Today's wine consumers are much more global, and our taste palates have diversified beyond what anyone imagined in 1976. Through community spaces like Park90, we see firsthand how adventurous and borderless wine appreciation has become. A blind tasting of this scale democratizes the experience even further, letting the craftsmanship speak for itself and proving that the true value of a legendary bottle is realized only when it is opened and shared."

By bringing this conversation to Asia, the event also reflects Singapore's position as a meeting point for wine producers, professionals, collectors and consumers from around the world.

The Judgement of Singapore is the flagship event of Singapore Wine Week 2026, presented by Impeccable APAC and Park90. Resorts World Sentosa is the event's Official Integrated Resort Partner.

Andreas Reich, Senior Vice President, Hospitality at Resorts World Sentosa said: "Wine can transform a meal into a memory. At RWS, we curate our wine experiences with the same care we bring to every aspect of hospitality, selecting bottles that complement our cuisine and invite discovery. Hosting the Judgement of Singapore brings exceptional wine expertise to our guests, enriches our culinary offering, and strengthens RWS as a destination for distinctive experiences."

An International Judging Panel

The panel will be led by two Co-Lead Moderators: Lisa Perrotti-Brown MW (USA), former Editor-in-Chief of The Wine Advocate, with more than two decades spent evaluating the world's most celebrated wines and shaping international wine discourse; and Ronan Sayburn MS (UK), CEO of the Court of Master Sommeliers Europe, widely respected for the depth of his knowledge and his influence across the international wine community.

They will be joined by 13 judges, forming a 15-member panel representing Singapore, Australia, Belgium, Mainland China, France, India, Italy, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Among them are Julien Boulard MW MS (Mainland China), Ned Goodwin MW (Australia), Dr Jackie Ang MW (Singapore), Sarah Jane Evans MW (United Kingdom), Kevin Lu MS (Taiwan) and Kamal Malik MS (India), who hold the Master of Wine ("MW") and/or Master Sommelier ("MS") qualifications, two of the wine industry's most demanding professional credentials.

"Fifty years ago, a single tasting in Paris changed how the world thought about where great wine could come from," said Perrotti-Brown. "The map has grown considerably since then. What interests me is not who wins, but what these wines tell us, with the labels hidden, about how far quality has travelled and how much of it still comes down to place."

A Study, Not A Contest

The Judgement of Singapore is not intended simply to crown a winning wine. It will examine how styles have evolved over the past 50 years, how factors such as climate, soil and winemaking are reflected in the glass, and whether established assumptions about a wine's region and origin still hold when its identity is concealed.

The judges will assess each wine independently on five criteria: balance, intensity, complexity, ageing potential and singularity, meaning how distinctive the wine is. They will not be told the producer, label or region of origin during the evaluation.

The double-blind tasting will feature 24 wines: 12 Chardonnays and 12 Cabernet Sauvignons from established Old World and New World producers. The selection will focus primarily on the 2019 vintage, with the nearest available vintage used where required.

Singapore Wine Week 2026 Event Line-up

The final day of Singapore Wine Week, 4 October 2026 (Sunday), will include:

Fruits of the Vine Wine Fair A premium walkabout wine fair featuring up to 300 wines, alongside private wine tasting sessions and masterclasses led by wine experts. Guests can explore dedicated zones showcasing Bordeaux estates, white wines from Burgundy, New World Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, Champagne, and Pinot Noir, with approximately 50 wines represented in each category. The fair is expected to welcome around 1,200 collectors, wine trade professionals, media and enthusiasts. Time: 10am to 5pm Venue: Resorts World Convention Centre (Standard Access); Moutarde at WEAVE, RWS (VIP Access)



The Grand Cellar Auction The Grand Cellar Auction brings together rare vintages, mature bottles and sought-after releases from Burgundy, Bordeaux, Champagne and the New World. Drawn from private cellars and renowned estates, the curated selection offers collectors the opportunity to acquire bottles that rarely reach the open market. The auction will welcome international collectors, wine trade professionals and enthusiasts for an afternoon of discovery and acquisition. Time: 1:30pm to 4:30pm Venue: The Joaquim Hall, The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, Resorts World Sentosa



The results of the Judgement of Singapore will also be announced publicly that day.

For more information about Singapore Wine Week 2026, please visit www.singaporewineweek.com

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