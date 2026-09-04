WorldIPI LLC: Eylsia Nicolas Unveils EDTV Prototype Amid National AI-Education Debate as Her Music Surges Past 750 Million Views and Holds Multiple Global Top-Ten Chart Positions

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Eylsia Nicolas delivered one of the most consequential weeks of her career - not only in music, but in education technology, where her new platform EDTV is emerging as a defining innovation in a moment of national dispute over AI in classrooms.

Her first working EDTV prototype is now complete, and Nicolas has begun preparing speaking sessions and educational briefings for special-needs families, homeschool communities, and individualized-learning groups. She notes that the public argument over AI in education has become political rather than scientific, and that many critics are unaware of the kind of adaptive, human-centered technology EDTV represents.

Even in the middle of this high-stakes education conversation, Nicolas' music momentum has not slowed. She held three of the Top Ten global positions on the critic/curator/journalistic Groover Global Singer-Songwriter Charts, with Hold On Another Day maintaining its Top-Ten run. Her newest single Sing exploded with ten million views in 48 hours, contributing to more than 750 million Meta views in 2026 - putting her firmly on track for over one billion views this year, without label support.

Her BookKards media format continues rising parabolically in traffic, and her luxury line Nicolas of Palm Beach expands in parallel, reinforcing her cross-sector presence.

Nicolas says the convergence of EDTV's launch, the national AI-education debate, and her sustained global chart performance "shows how fast the world is changing - and how important it is to bring real technology into conversations that have been driven by fear instead of facts."

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has generated more than 750 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Media Contact:

Eileen Doran

Media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-unveils-edtv-prototype-amid-national-ai%e2%80%91edu-1216936