Clinical Trials Services Market worth $97.41 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Clinical Trials Services Market is projected to reach USD 97.41 billion by 2031 from USD 66.20 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 880 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 530 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Clinical Trial Services Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Clinical Trials Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 66.20 billion

USD 66.20 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 97.41 billion

USD 97.41 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.0%

Clinical Trials Services Market Trends & Insights:

North America is the largest market, accounting for ~45% in 2025. The region is home to several prominent CROs and has a well-established pharmaceutical industry, many ongoing clinical trials, and growing R&D expenditure.

Phase III held the largest share of the clinical trial services market in 2025 of ~39.5. Because of their complexity, Phase III studies generally require more outsourced services per study than earlier phases.

Small molecules held the largest share of the clinical trial services market by modality in 2025, at 50.5%, due to the large installed pipeline of small-molecule drug candidates across multiple therapeutic areas, among other factors.

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The clinical trial services market is expected to remain favorable, supported by sustained pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D activity, increasing complexity of Phase I-IV clinical trials, and the expansion of specialty-therapy pipelines, including oncology, biologics, and cell & gene therapies. Growing adoption of decentralized and hybrid trials, AI-enabled clinical operations, risk-based monitoring, digital patient-engagement tools, and advanced data analytics is further reshaping trial execution and encouraging sponsors to rely on CROs and specialized service providers for scalable expertise, global site access, and more efficient study delivery.

By modality, the biologics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By modality, the clinical trial services market is segmented into small molecules, biologics, biosimilars, and medical devices & IVD devices. The biologics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the expanding clinical pipeline of monoclonal antibodies, cell & gene therapies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and other complex biologic therapies. These programs generally require specialized patient recruitment, biomarker and bioanalytical testing, intensive safety monitoring, complex site management, cold-chain and clinical supply capabilities, and specialized regulatory expertise, increasing sponsors' reliance on outsourced clinical trial services.

By delivery model, the hybrid model is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on delivery model, the clinical trial services market is segmented into Full-Service Outsourcing (FSO), Functional Service Provider (FSP), and Hybrid models. The hybrid model is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing preference of sponsors for outsourcing approaches that combine the end-to-end accountability of FSO with the flexibility, functional control, and scalable resources of FSP arrangements is driving its growth. Hybrid models enable sponsors to retain control over strategically important trial functions.

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The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, the clinical trial services market is segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by expanding pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D activity, increasing Phase I-IV clinical trial activity, improving clinical research infrastructure, and access to large and diverse patient populations.

Key Players

Leading players in the Clinical Trials Services companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD, Inc.), IQVIA Inc., ICON plc, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Syneos Health, WuXi AppTec, Eurofins Scientific, Parexel International Corporation, Fortrea Inc., Medpace, SGS, Frontage Labs, Pharmaron, and Tigermed, among others.

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Clinical Trials Services Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The clinical trial services market is attracting strategic investment toward technology-enabled trial execution, data capabilities, patient/site infrastructure, and integrated Phase I-IV service delivery. Recent transactions indicate that large CRO and life-sciences service providers are prioritizing assets that strengthen clinical data collection, endpoint management, patient recruitment, and trial execution. In March 2026, Thermo Fisher Scientific completed its ~USD 8.88 billion acquisition of Clario, a clinical-trial endpoint data solutions provider whose platform integrates data from patients, sites, and devices across drug development. Thermo Fisher expects approximately USD 175 million in adjusted operating-income synergies by year five, primarily from revenue opportunities created by combining Clario with its existing clinical research capabilities.

Investment is also flowing into physical clinical-trial infrastructure: in May 2026, ICON expanded its US early-phase capacity with a new 69,500-square-foot clinical research unit in San Antonio and satellite outpatient clinics in Texas and Kansas, integrating clinical, laboratory, pharmacy, and investigational-product capabilities. In parallel, CROs are investing in AI-enabled trial operations; in July 2026, ICON announced a multi-year collaboration with Anthropic to apply frontier AI to study planning, site intelligence, enrollment-risk detection, and other clinical-development workflows. These developments indicate continued investment toward integrated clinical operations, digital trial infrastructure, AI/data analytics, site networks, and specialized capabilities for complex clinical programs.

Revenue Shift Context

The clinical trial services market is gradually shifting from a predominantly traditional full-service outsourcing model toward a more diversified mix of FSO, FSP, and hybrid arrangements, while FSO remains the largest individual delivery model. Revenue opportunities for clinical trial service providers are increasingly extending beyond traditional end-to-end trial management toward functional partnerships, hybrid delivery models, technology-enabled site management and monitoring, clinical data services, pharmacovigilance, patient recruitment, and other specialized Phase I-IV services. Improving biotechnology funding conditions and sustained large-pharma investment also support clinical outsourcing demand; ICON reported in May 2026 that its demand environment was improving amid strengthening biotech funding and continued large-pharma investment.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the clinical trial services market during 2025-August 2026 have increasingly focused on expanding Phase I-IV trial-delivery capacity, geographic coverage, therapeutic specialization, site networks, FSP capabilities, and technology-enabled clinical data collection. CROs are using acquisitions to strengthen capabilities in high-complexity areas such as oncology and rare diseases, gain access to established investigator and patient networks, and provide sponsors with more integrated clinical operations across regions.

CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description June 2026 Acquisition Headlands Research (US) Clinical Trials Research (US) Headlands acquired Clinical Trials Research, adding two Sacramento-area clinical trial sites with approximately 25 years of operating history and more than 300 completed trials. The acquisition expands Headlands' site network and strengthens its cardiometabolic trial capabilities, increasing patient access and enrollment capacity for pharmaceutical and CRO customers. March 2026 Acquisition Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Clario Holdings, Inc. (US) Thermo Fisher completed the acquisition of Clario for ~USD 8.88 billion, plus potential additional payments. Clario adds regulatory-grade clinical trial endpoint-data capabilities spanning data generated by patients, clinical sites, and connected devices. The transaction complements Thermo Fisher's PPD clinical research operations and strengthens its ability to combine clinical trial execution with digital endpoint collection, data management, imaging, cardiac safety, respiratory, and eCOA capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players is between 43-45%, representing a competitive market. The clinical trial services market is competitive, with a mix of large global CROs, mid-sized regional providers, and specialized clinical service companies competing across Phase I-IV trial execution. Leading participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD, Inc.), IQVIA Inc., ICON plc, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Syneos Health, WuXi AppTec, Eurofins Scientific, Parexel International Corporation, Fortrea Inc., Medpace, SGS, Frontage Labs, Pharmaron, and Tigermed, among others. These companies compete on global site and patient reach, therapeutic-area expertise, service breadth, clinical data and technology capabilities, regulatory and operational expertise, and flexible FSO, FSP, and hybrid delivery models. The coexistence of large diversified CROs and specialized providers creates continued scope for competition and consolidation, particularly as companies seek to strengthen capabilities in site management and monitoring, patient recruitment, laboratory and bioanalytical services, data management, pharmacovigilance, decentralized/hybrid trial execution, and complex therapeutic modalities such as oncology and cell & gene therapy.

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