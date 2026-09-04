Derya Arms brings together its engineering, R&D, design and product development capabilities with professional athlete Yusuf Dikec's experience to strengthen selected performance and product evaluation initiatives.

Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Derya Arms announced a collaboration with Olympic silver medalist Yusuf Dikec during a media event organized on September 4, 2026 at CoBAC Workscape - Halic, overlooking Istanbul's Golden Horn.





Derya Arms signs collaboration agreement with Olympic medalist Yusuf Dikec



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Drawing on his career as a professional athlete and his experience in international competition, Dikec will share insights and assessments on sporting use and user experience with Derya Arms, a Türkiye-based firearms manufacturer with production capabilities in the United States.

"Yusuf Dikec's experience as a professional athlete provides a perspective that can contribute to our product and performance initiatives," said Husamettin Kayhan, General Coordinator of Derya Arms. "We see this agreement as the start of a collaboration that brings together professional sporting experience and our engineering and manufacturing capabilities."





Derya Arms signs collaboration agreement with Olympic medalist Yusuf Dikec



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Professional perspective supports evaluation

The collaboration is intended to extend beyond a conventional sponsorship or ambassador arrangement. It brings Dikec's experience competing at the highest level of international sport together with Derya Arms' Turkish engineering and manufacturing expertise.

Dikec won Olympic silver for Türkiye at Paris 2024 and gained international attention for his distinctive competition style and composed approach.

Derya Arms sees relevance in his perspective across performance, ergonomics, consistency and user experience. His contribution adds a professional-athlete perspective to the company's existing engineering and technical development processes.

Derya Arms' engineering, design, R&D, manufacturing and product development processes will continue to be managed independently by the company's authorized technical teams. Dikec's contribution will be limited to sharing observations and feedback on sporting use from a professional athlete's perspective.

"For many years, I have represented Türkiye on the international arena," Dikec said. "I am pleased to share the experience I have gained throughout my career with a Turkish brand operating internationally. I believe our collaboration with Derya Arms can contribute to Turkish sport and strengthen the international profile of brands from Türkiye."

Following the signing ceremony, media representatives viewed Derya MAX, DY9Z and Derya MAX Anti-Drone.

International operations continue to expand

The agreement comes amid Derya Arms' activities across international markets.

It serves customers in more than 86 countries, with approximately 90 percent of production exported. Its international structure includes manufacturing in Türkiye, local production capabilities in the United States and an expanding European distribution network.

The company established its first overseas manufacturing operation in Florida through South Derya Co. in 2024.

In Europe, Derya Arms operates through Derya GmbH. Its infrastructure includes an Austrian distribution hub supporting inventory management, distribution and service capabilities across European markets.





Derya Arms signs collaboration agreement with Olympic medalist Yusuf Dikec



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About Derya Arms

Founded in 1998 in Konya, Turkiye, Derya Arms is an international firearms manufacturer serving sporting, hunting, tactical and other professional applications. It serves more than 86 countries and exports approximately 90 percent of production. The company began local manufacturing in Florida through South Derya Co. in 2024 and operates in Europe through Derya GmbH, including an Austrian distribution hub.

Derya Arms is a founding shareholder of Konya Savunma Sanayi A.S., which holds a 49% stake in Aselsan Konya Silah Sistemleri A.S., and is therefore part of Aselsan Konya's ownership structure through its shareholding in Konya Savunma Sanayi A.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312772