SimpliTrain recognized as a 'Pervasive Player' in MarketsandMarkets latest 360Quadrants Platform for the Learning Management System Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliTrain, a unified cloud-based learning and training management platform, has been recognized as Pervasive Player in the Learning Management System (LMS) market by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform.

SimpliTrain is strengthening its position in the Learning Management System (LMS) market by expanding artificial intelligence, multilingual learning, content automation, and integrated training-management capabilities. The platform is designed to help organizations centralize learning operations, deliver personalized training, measure learner performance, and support workforce development through a single learning ecosystem.

As organizations increasingly adopt AI-driven learning strategies, SimpliTrain is expanding its platform with capabilities such as AI-powered assessments, AI-assisted content authoring, modular learning design, analytics, personalized learning, and system interoperability. These capabilities enable Learning and Development (L&D) teams, trainers, instructional designers, and subject-matter experts to create training content more efficiently, evaluate learner performance, and develop responsive learning programs aligned with changing workforce requirements.

SimpliTrain is expanding its global learning capabilities with the launch of its Arabic-language LMS, supporting organizations across the Middle East and other Arabic-speaking markets. The platform provides RTL compatibility, localized learner interfaces, and multilingual functionality to help organizations deliver consistent training experiences across geographically distributed teams.

The company is also advancing AI-powered content creation through its Course Authoring Tool, enabling L&D teams to convert existing presentations, documents, and training materials into structured, LMS-ready courses without coding. Its Content to SCORM Converter allows organizations to convert PowerPoint, PDF, Word, and MP4 files into SCORM 1.2 or SCORM 2004 packages, making existing content easier to deploy and track across LMS environments.

SimpliTrain brings together LMS, TMS, and LXP capabilities in a unified platform, supporting course management, AI learning paths, instructor-led and virtual training, assessments, certifications, compliance, analytics, and blended learning. Enterprise features including multi-location management, role-based access, reporting, virtual classrooms, and HRIS and CRM integrations enable organizations to manage learning programs at scale.

SimpliTrain also provides LMS Professional Services covering implementation, integration, customization, migration, deployment, and ongoing optimization. According to the company, its platform is used by industries including healthcare, hospitality, software, and professional training. With continued investment in AI-powered assessments, content authoring, analytics, multilingual learning, and personalized development, SimpliTrain is positioning its platform to help organizations streamline training operations, improve learner engagement, and deliver scalable, measurable learning programs in an increasingly digital and global workplace.

Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Digital Education Market, Game Based Learning Market and Network Detection and Response Market

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets, recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report, is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With a broad lens on emerging technologies, the company is proficient in co-creating exceptional growth for clients worldwide.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust it to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, MarketsandMarkets helps businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving and disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of USD 25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. MarketsandMarkets collaborate with clients on growth programs, enabling them to monetize this USD 25 trillion opportunity through their service lines, including TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, MarketsandMarkets collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. The company's insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and their proprietary Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

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