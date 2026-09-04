TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Solar Group & TGI AMIRON Alliance Issue Comprehensive Corporate Update and Strategic Research Briefing on U.S.-Kazakhstan Technology Corridor

Bridging Western Technology, Capital and Eurasian Infrastructure: TGI Solar Group and TGI AMIRON to Establish Aktau Port Operations, Advance U.S.-Kazakhstan AI Integration, and Accelerate Memory-Centric R&D

MIAMI, FL AND ASTANA, KZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC PINK:TSPG) is proud to issue this comprehensive corporate update and strategic research briefing following the formal registration and ongoing operational rollout of its newly formed subsidiary, TGI AMIRON Inc. in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

This update integrates macro-level geopolitical insights under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's "New Kazakhstan" agenda with deep technical research on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, memory-centric computing architectures, and the formal establishment of its initial base of operations at the Port of Aktau.

Part I: Executive Statements on the U.S.-Kazakhstan Technology Corridor

Statement from Samuel A. Epstein, Chairman and CEO of TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (Leading U.S. R&D & Strategic Operations):

"The convergence of American technological innovation with Kazakhstan's extraordinary resource wealth and forward-looking digital agenda represents one of the most compelling economic opportunities of the decade. Through our work at TGI, we are not simply deploying hardware; we are establishing a resilient bridge between Western capital and Eurasian infrastructure. By anchoring our R&D initiatives in advanced memory-centric computing and modular liquid-cooled deployments, we are ensuring that our sovereign partners possess both the physical tools and the intellectual capital to lead the global AI revolution."

Statement from Academician Bakhtay Sekerbayev:

"Kazakhstan's transition from a regional resource exporter to an active builder of sovereign AI infrastructure is unfolding at an unprecedented pace. Grounded in President Tokayev's modernization framework and supported by robust institutional reforms, our research initiatives-particularly our joint near-memory processing and optical interconnect breakthroughs with the TGI Amiron group-demonstrate that Central Asia is ready to contribute original technological solutions to the global architecture. Our cooperation with U.S. partners ensures that these innovations scale securely, efficiently, and in alignment with international standards."

Part II: Strategic Base of Operations - The Port of Aktau

As part of its operational rollout, the TGI AMIRON alliance has designated the Port of Aktau as its planned initial base of operations for Eurasian logistics, hardware staging, and technology integration.

Overview of the Aktau Seaport Complex: Located on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea within the Mangystau region, the Port of Aktau serves as Kazakhstan's primary international maritime gateway and the cornerstone of the Aktau Seaport Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Recent infrastructure enhancements-including harbor dredging and advanced container hub terminals-seamlessly support growing multi-modal trade volumes.

Operational Proximity & SEZ Advantages: The port provides direct access to critical supply routes, allowing incoming technical components, modular energy units, and digital infrastructure hardware to enter Central Asia efficiently under strategic SEZ operational, tax, and customs privileges.

Geopolitical & Strategic Nexus: Positioned as the western pivot of Kazakhstan, Aktau links Central Asian markets securely with European trade networks via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR / Middle Corridor), bypassing traditional northern bottlenecks.

Local Governance & Negotiations: Ongoing communications, institutional coordination, and strategic negotiations with local authorities and regulatory bodies are currently being handled by Amiron Group Kazakhstan, which serves as a key hub for managing administrative procedures and stakeholder relations.

Part III: Macroeconomic & Geopolitical Foundations

Kazakhstan is recognized globally as a resource-rich middle power pursuing aggressive economic diversification, technological modernization, and multi-vector diplomacy under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's "New Kazakhstan" agenda.

Economic Resilience:

Kazakhstan's real GDP growth is projected at 4-5%+ in the medium term, driven strongly by non-oil sectors, manufacturing (up ~9.8% in recent periods), and digital infrastructure expansion. S&P upgraded Kazakhstan's sovereign rating to BBB/A-2, reflecting solid external buffers, low public debt (~23-28% of GDP), and National Fund assets ranging between $65 billion and $80 billion.

Political Continuity & Reform:

Following the implementation of institutional reforms, Kazakhstan maintains a strict multi-vector foreign policy-balancing relations with global powers while actively expanding deep economic, technological, and strategic partnerships with the United States, the European Union, and Gulf states.

Natural Resources & Rare Earths:

Beyond its status as the world's leading uranium producer, Kazakhstan holds over 9,000 registered mineral deposits, including major reserves of critical minerals and rare earth elements (REEs) such as the Zhana Kazakhstan site in the Karaganda region (~935,000 tones REO potential). Government policy firmly prioritizes domestic value-added processing over raw extraction.

Part IV: Technical Integration - AI Infrastructure, Quantum, and Memory-Centric Research

The TGI AMIRON Alliance's operational expansion in Kazakhstan is directly tied to the physical and technical realities governing modern high-performance computing (HPC) and AI workloads through 2030.

The Ekibastuz Data Center Valley & Compute Scale: In alignment with national digital initiatives-including the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development under Minister Jaslan Mädiev-Kazakhstan has committed to massive computational scaling, highlighted by agreements targeting the establishment of the Ekibastuz Data Center Valley and other areas.

Energy Foundation & Nuclear Integration: To sustainably power high-density AI clusters, Kazakhstan's national strategy envisions at least 2.4 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2035, utilizing a pragmatic, dual-vendor energy hedging strategy.

Open Interconnect Standards and Memory-Centric Computing: As data-intensive workloads strain traditional architectures, research led jointly with the TGI Amiron group focuses heavily on near-memory processing, supported by global standards evolution including UALink (1.0/2.0), Ultra Ethernet (1.0.1), and CXL 4.0.

Part V: Corporate Action & Distribution Disclaimer

Corporate Action Summary

TGI Solar Power Group Inc., through the TGI AMIRON Alliance, and its newly registered Kazakh subsidiary, is actively integrating local energy grids, modular liquid-cooled data center deployment, and workforce training pipelines (via the AXINOD Academy and MetaSense Inc.) to establish a fully autonomous, secure digital ecosystem across Eurasia.

Barkan Consulting Group will oversee corporate affairs, legal strategy, and international business negotiations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations regarding global expansion, site selection, technological research, and educational initiatives. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory changes, shifts in the global AI market, commodity price fluctuations, and the ability to secure final energy and land agreements in international jurisdictions. TGI Solar Power Group Inc., the TGI AMIRON Alliance, and participating entities undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Corporate & Media Contacts:

TGI Solar Power Group Inc.: info@tgipower.com | www.tgipower.com

AXINOD Inquiries: www.axinod.com

MetaSense Inc.

Email: support@metasenseinc.com / www.metasenseinc.com

Toll Free: (866) 875-6382

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-solar-group-and-tgi-amiron-alliance-issue-comprehensive-corporate-update-and-1216947