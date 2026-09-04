Perlegear Turns the TV Mount Into Adaptive Home Technology

Perlegear AX1 Uses AI to Adapt the Television to the Viewer's Height

BERLIN, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perlegear, the home entertainment solutions brand, is showing an AI-enabled adaptive television wall mount that detects the viewer's position and automatically adjusts the screen to a suitable viewing height. The Perlegear AX1 Smart Adaptive Mount is on show at IFA 2026 in Berlin from 4 to 8 September, and has been named a winner in the Home Entertainment category of the IFA Innovation Awards 2026.

Televisions keep getting larger, making their installed height increasingly difficult to change once a screen is on the wall. The television has also become the home's most versatile screen, used for workouts, motion-based gaming, children's entertainment, and seated viewing. Yet the mount holding it is fixed once, at one height, for one posture, so every other use becomes a compromise.

The intelligence in a living room has been concentrated in the screen itself. Picture, sound, and content can all adapt to what is being watched, yet the television itself remains fixed in one position once it is mounted. The AX1 extends that adaptability to the screen's physical position, turning its height from a fixed installation choice into something that can adjust with the viewer.

"As televisions become part of more activities at home, a fixed screen height does not always suit every viewing situation," said Ailsa Xu, head of operations at Perlegear. "The AX1 uses AI to detect where viewers are positioned and adjust the screen height accordingly, whether they are sitting on the sofa, watching TV with children on the floor, or standing to exercise. We wanted that intelligence to feel natural in the home, with movement that is quiet, smooth, and safe."





How it works

A vision sensor above the screen detects viewer position across a wide field of view, providing the AX1 with the information it needs to adjust the screen height. The AX1 processes this information locally, determines an appropriate screen height, and uses a concealed motorized column to adjust the television across a 400 mm vertical range. The screen finds the viewer rather than the other way around, and it does so at 45 dB or below, quieter than a normal conversation.

That 400mm is the difference between one television fixed at a single height and one television that adjusts for everyone in the household. The screen can sit low for a child watching on the floor, rise for an adult's standing workout or a motion-based game, and settle at a seated height for a film. Up to six preferred heights can be saved in the app, with four additional presets available on the remote control for quick access.

When several people watch together, an optional multi-viewer mode calculates a shared viewing height based on the people detected in front of the screen. Rather than responding to every small movement, the AX1 filters out minor shifts and adjusts only when it detects a meaningful change in viewing position.

Simple hand gestures let users control automatic height adjustment and switch between single-viewer and multi-viewer modes. The AX1 can also be controlled by remote, mobile app, or voice through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Privacy

The AX1 needs to know where a viewer is, not who they are. Position sensing is processed locally and does not require an internet connection. The system performs no facial or identity recognition and stores no images or videos. The sensor connects by USB-C and can be physically unplugged at any time, giving users a privacy control that does not depend on software settings.

Engineering you are not meant to notice

The AX1 carries televisions from 75 to 120 inches, weighing up to 90.7 kilograms (200 pounds), and fits VESA patterns from 200 × 200 to 600 × 600 mm. The motor and moving components are concealed behind the television, keeping the mechanism out of sight as the screen adjusts. One adjustment remains once the mount is up: up to 10 degrees of forward tilt. If the mount encounters an obstruction while moving, it stops and reverses. Travel limits and overload protection operate automatically in the background, while the mount remains securely at its set height during a power interruption.

The design has also been recognized with a Red Dot Award 2026, an iF Design Award 2026, and a MUSE Design Award Silver. The Red Dot jury said it "translates technical possibilities into clear ergonomic benefits" and that its automatic adjustment offers "noticeable relief for neck muscles."

Also at IFA 2026

Perlegear is also showing the Motorised TV Cart with Pegboard Storage, which brings position sensing to a mobile stand; the Ultra-Slim Full Motion TV Wall Mount, which sits 27.9 mm from the wall while keeping full swivel and tilt; and the Sonicbeam Speaker Stand with RGB Lighting for Sonos Era speakers.

Pricing and commercial availability for the AX1 have not yet been announced. Perlegear will share launch details at a later date.

A moving mount is easier to demonstrate than to describe, so visitors can try the AX1 at Hall 21, Stand H21-114 throughout IFA 2026. Further details are at https://www.perlegear.com/pages/ai-adaptive-tv-wall-mount.

About Perlegear

Founded in 2016, Perlegear is a home entertainment solutions brand dedicated to creating secure, smooth, and smart ways to connect people with their screens and spaces. Combining thoughtful engineering, reliable performance, intelligent technology, and considered design, Perlegear creates TV mounting and display solutions that make everyday viewing easier and more enjoyable.

As home entertainment evolves, Perlegear is expanding mounting beyond support and positioning, creating smarter, more immersive ways to integrate screens into the home and reimagining the relationship between people, screens, and spaces.

Media Contact

Mia Hou

mia.hou@bestqi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0866ca49-3e6d-433e-bf81-1d25bf866718