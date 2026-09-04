Amada home furnishing: Amada Unveils Its Vision of Smart Comfort Home at IFA 2026, Where Living Spaces Adapt to Modern Lifestyles

Combining adaptive technology, thoughtful design, and connected experiences, Amada introduces a new approach to home comfort through smart living solutions designed for rest, relaxation, and connection

BERLIN, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amada Homefurnishing, the smart comfort home brand reimagining how people rest, relax, and live at home, today announced its debut at IFA 2026, held September 4-8 at Messe Berlin. Marking its first appearance on the global stage, Amada will showcase its portfolio of adaptive, connected furniture at Hall 21, Stand H21-114, anchored by three hero innovations: the Smart Quad-Motor Adjustable Bed Base, the Soundwave Smart Mattress and the Wall-Hugger Zero-Gravity Power Recliner Sofa, named an IFA Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree in the Smart Home category.

The debut arrives as the smart home category shifts focus. While much of the industry has centered innovation on AI, IoT, and device connectivity, Amada is charting a different course: designing furniture that adapts to people and their lifestyles, not just their devices. The showcase introduces Amada's positioning as a Smart Comfort Home brand: one that reimagines living and sleeping spaces through intelligent, modular, and beautifully designed furniture.

"Comfort isn't a feature you can bolt on at the end, it comes from getting the engineering, the sourcing, and the everyday details right," said Bess Peng, Head of Operations at Amada Homefurnishing. "We've spent years refining how these products are built, tested, and delivered, so that a smart bed or a power recliner performs the same on day one and after thousands of cycles, whether someone is working, watching a film, or sleeping. IFA is where we show what that discipline makes possible."





Adaptive Comfort, By Design

At the center of Amada's IFA presence is the Smart Quad-Motor Adjustable Bed Base, a four-motor bed system offering personalized head, foot, and lumbar adjustment alongside multiple relaxation modes: sleep, relaxation, zero-gravity, and a dedicated wake-up mode. Paired with the Soundwave Smart Mattress, which uses patented vibroacoustic technology to deliver full-body relaxation through sound-wave therapy, the two form Amada's most ambitious expression of adaptive comfort yet: furniture that responds to the body's changing needs across a single day, from pre-sleep wind-down to deeper rest.

Also on the stand is the Wall-Hugger Zero-Gravity Power Recliner Sofa, named an IFA Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree in the Smart Home category. Built for how living rooms are actually used across a full day, it pairs a one-touch electric reclining and zero-gravity positioning with an adjustable headrest, a built-in 15-litre fridge, integrated device charging, and sofa-to-bed conversion, shifting from upright seating for work or conversation, to full recline for a film, to a guest bed, without adding a second piece of furniture. Rounding out the showcase are the Smart Electric Rocking Recliner, with electromagnetic rocking motion, zero-gravity recline, and airbag-powered lumbar support; and the Electric Lift-Top Coffee Table, a 4-in-1 surface with one-touch height adjustment and hidden storage. Together, the lineup shows how Amada extends adaptive, connected comfort from the bedroom into the living room.

A Connected Home Experience

Beyond individual products, Amada is introducing a more unified vision for the smart home: centralized control across its comfort ecosystem. Through the Amada smart app, users can manage comfort settings across the bedroom and living room - bed, mattress, recliner, and sofa - from a single interface, letting sleep, relaxation, and everyday living scenarios work together rather than as isolated devices.

Thoughtful Design Meets Intelligent Function

Every product in Amada's IFA lineup pairs advanced technology with a warm, considered aesthetic. Contemporary silhouettes, premium materials, and smart functions are integrated seamlessly into elegant furniture forms, reflecting Amada's belief that intelligent comfort shouldn't come at the expense of how a home looks and feels.

Availability

The Smart Quad-Motor Adjustable Bed Base (model AMABB12B-TXL-US) will be available in the US starting in early October 2026, with pricing from $829.99. Additional details will be available at Amada's booth throughout IFA 2026.

About Amada

Amada is a Smart Comfort Home brand creating thoughtfully designed products that make everyday living more comfortable and intuitive. Bringing together smart technology, adaptable design, and modern aesthetics, Amada creates solutions for how people rest, relax, and spend time at home. From smart beds to lounge seating and beyond, Amada is making better comfort a natural part of everyday life.

Media Contact

Mia Hou

mia.hou@bestqi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/947fe56b-324b-4f64-94dc-2f64d1de5abc