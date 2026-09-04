HUANUO Unveils Its Complete Smart Ergonomic Workspace Portfolio at IFA 2026

Advancing the future of smart ergonomics through intelligent, personalized and full-body solutions designed for the way people work, play, and create

BERLIN, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUANUO, the ergonomic technology brand trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide, today unveiled its complete smart ergonomic portfolio at IFA 2026, spanning chairs, desks, and monitor arms built on one conviction: no one should have to be an ergonomics expert just to sit, stand, or move comfortably.

About three in five workers in the European Union report musculoskeletal complaints, the most common work-related health problem in the EU, according to the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work. HUANUO takes a different approach than furniture that simply offers more adjustment options: its products do the adjusting themselves.





Personalized comfort for different bodies

Leading the portfolio is the HUANUO Big & Tall Chair. Taller and broader-framed people ask constantly for the same things: a wider and deeper seat, thicker cushioning, higher load capacity, and solid lumbar support. Instead, they are usually handed a standard chair with reinforced parts. Europe feels it most, home to the world's tallest populations: young Dutch men average close to 1.84 m, per the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration.

The answer is a chair engineered from the ground up, not scaled up: 24.4 inches of seat width, 4.7 inches of foam-and-spring cushioning, and a reinforced steel base paired with a TÜV Rheinland-certified Class 4 gas lift tested to EN 16955:2017. The foam passed SGS testing under California TB 117-2013 (R2019) Section 3, and the spring pack completed 50,000 fatigue cycles without breakage or protrusion. Whole-chair load testing verified support up to 500 lb (227 kg).

Alongside it, the HUANUO 6D Armrest Ergonomic Chair brings six-way adjustable armrests, adjustable seat depth and multiple recline positions to people who shift between working, gaming, reading and relaxing in one seat.

Smart ergonomics that adapt to various workflows

The HUANUO Electric Tilting Sit-Stand Desk features a split desktop with a front section that tilts toward the user, helping bring the work surface closer to a more natural viewing and working position for reading, writing and drawing. The surface adjusts continuously up to 25°, while the rear section stays level for monitors and accessories.

The HUANUO AI-Powered Standing Desk answers the questions most sit-stand owners never resolve: what height is actually right. It recommends an optimal working height for each user, responds to voice and app control, and sends reminders so the desk does not questly become a fixed one.

Completing the pillar, HUANUO FlowLift Pro Monitor Arms deliver one-finger repositioning through MechaSpring and LockSteady technology.

A complete full-body ergonomic ecosystem

Together, the products extend HUANUO's Ergo360 approach: better ergonomics is not built by a single product, but by a whole environment supporting the whole body, from head to toe, whether working, playing, or creating.

"Ergonomics shouldn't stop at adjustment. It should intelligently adapt to the people," said Henry Lyu, Founder and CEO of HUANUO. "For years, the industry asked people to fit its products. We are building the opposite: an ergonomic ecosystem that recognizes different bodies, different tasks and different days, and responds to all of them."

On the Big & Tall Chair, Lyu added: "People who are taller and broader than average have been offered reinforced versions of chairs designed for someone else. This one was designed for them first."

Availability

The HUANUO 6D Armrest Ergonomic Chair is available now across major online and retail channels in the US and Europe. The AI-powered standing desk is available now in smaller sizes, with the 140cm model shown at IFA to follow. The Big & Tall Chair arrives in late October 2026; the Electric Tilting Sit-Stand Desk follows separately.

HUANUO is exhibiting at IFA 2026 in Hall 21, Stand H21-114, Messe Berlin, from 4 to 8 September 2026.

About HUANUO

Launched in 2016, HUANUO is a fast-growing ergonomic technology brand creating products for the way people work, play, and create. From chairs designed to support different body types and sitting preferences to height-adjustable desks and precision monitor arms, HUANUO builds full-body ergonomic solutions that adapt to different bodies, activities, and spaces.

Combining ergonomic engineering, intuitive adjustability, and smart technology, HUANUO helps people stay comfortable, move naturally, and perform at their best throughout the day.

HUANUO is recognized by the Red Dot and iF Design Awards and certified by ACA and IEA. Trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide, the brand is shaping a more adaptive, human-centered future of ergonomics.

Media Contact

Mia Hou

mia.hou@bestqi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bea3bfdc-eb26-4378-9f2c-2e00e5032edd