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ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2026 17:26 Uhr
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Glo Tanning Relaunches in Euless With Revitalized Wellness and Self-Care Experience

EULESS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the relocation and revitalization of its Euless, Texas studio, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to a refreshed location designed around convenience, consistency, and everyday self-care.

To celebrate the relaunch, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services at the refreshed studio.

The revitalized Euless studio gives local residents access to Glo's full suite of luxury services in a modern, spa-like environment. Each Glo studio features state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere built to make wellness feel easy to fit into a regular routine.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions, including red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences, as well as UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 120 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Euless sits at the center of one of the most active and fast-moving corridors in Texas, and that kind of pace creates real demand for wellness that's both efficient and elevated," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "People don't want to choose between convenience and quality anymore. We've built Glo to deliver both, in a way that actually fits into how people live day to day."

Location:

411 University Ave. #120
Lubbock, Texas 79401

Contact:

PR@Glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-relaunches-in-euless-with-revitalized-wellness-and-s-1215153

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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