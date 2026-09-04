South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) has unveiled a 2027 budget proposal that includes expanded support for factory rooftop solar and agrivoltaics, while separate government budget materials indicate related spending will rise to KRW 1.8 trillion. MAFRA Vice Minister Kim Jong-gu presented the ministry's 2027 budget proposal of KRW 22.2215 trillion, an increase of KRW 2.0853 trillion, or 10.4% over the 2026 budget, in a briefing following a Sept. 1 Cabinet meeting. According to associated government budget materials, funding for factory rooftop solar and agrivoltaics ...

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