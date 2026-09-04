Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Teva to BBB-, Marking Third Credit Rating Upgrade in Recent Months and Reflecting Strong Execution and Financial Discipline

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has upgraded Teva's long-term issuer credit rating to BBB- from BB+, with a Stable outlook. With this upgrade, along with the other recent upgrades from Fitch and Moody's, Teva now has investment-grade credit ratings from all the agencies which cover its debt.

Eli Kalif, Teva's Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Teva's trio of rating upgrades in just a few months reflects the strong execution of our Pivot to Growth strategy and the meaningful progress we have made in reducing debt and strengthening our financial profile. This significant milestone further enhances our financial flexibility to invest in growth and deliver long-term value."

S&P's report highlights Teva's sustainable growth prospects through its strong execution in branded products, its stabilization in generics, and its pipeline of significant late-stage assets.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients' needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial guidance, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, strategies, objectives, future performance and financial and operating targets, and any other information that is not historical information. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "may," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to continue and improve our financial ratings; our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; competition for our innovative medicines; our ability to achieve expected results from investments in our product pipeline; our ability to successfully execute on our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and to profitably commercialize our innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, to sustain and focus our portfolio of generic medicines, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; our significant indebtedness; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; financial, economic and other risks; and other factors discussed in this Press Release, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Teva Media Inquiries: TevaCommunicationsNorthAmerica@tevapharm.com

Teva Investor Relations Inquiries: TevaIR@Tevapharm.com



