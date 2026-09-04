IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the Fiscal Year 2026 ended June 30, 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2026 ended June 30, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for fiscal year 2026 amounted to ARS 420,977 million, compared to ARS 261,911 million in 2025, while Adjusted EBITDA from the rental segments reached ARS 317,725 million, increasing 1.4% YoY, driven by improved results across the Offices and Hotels segments.





The Shopping Malls segment maintained a solid operating performance during the year, with revenues and Adjusted EBITDA broadly in line with inflation.





During the year, we continued expanding our Shopping Mall portfolio, which reached 18 assets and more than 410,000 sqm of GLA, following the acquisitions of Al Oeste and Los Gallegos Shopping. We also made progress on the transformation of Al Oeste into Oeste Outlet and on the construction of Distrito Diagonal in La Plata, both expected to open during the next fiscal year.





Our Premium Office portfolio maintained 100% occupancy, and during the year we launched the development of a new 15,350 sqm GLA office building at Polo Dot, which will expand and integrate with the Zetta building, with Mercado Libre as its main tenant.





During the year, we continued making progress on the development of Ramblas del Plata, our largest mixed-use project, both on the site's infrastructure works and its commercialization. We executed five new land swap agreements during the year and two additional agreements after year-end, bringing the total number of lots commercialized in the project to 20 to date.





On the financial front, during the year we issued Notes totaling USD 230 million, distributed cash dividends representing a dividend yield of approximately 10% and completed the warrant program issued in 2021.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

FY 2026

Income Statement 06/30/2026 06/30/2025 Revenues 657,599 625,706 Consolidated Gross Profit 399,414 380,331 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties 193,797 (3,338) Consolidated Result from Operations 445,357 230,525 Result for the Period 420,977 261,911





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders 393,510 260,661 Non-Controlling interest 27,467 1,250





EPS (Basic) 505.15 348.94 EPS (Diluted) 505.15 319.05





Balance Sheet 06/30/2026 06/30/2025 Current Assets 797,719 751,656 Non-Current Assets 4,056,934 3,738,312 Total Assets 4,854,653 4,489,968 Current Liabilities 455,469 452,502 Non-Current Liabilities 1,978,774 1,804,592 Total Liabilities 2,434,243 2,257,094 Non-Controlling Interest 140,656 125,752 Shareholders' Equity 2,420,410 2,232,874

The Company's market capitalization as of June 30, 2026, was approximately USD 1,306 million. (84,611,592 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 15.44).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), Argentina's largest, most diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 09:00 AM US Eastern Time / 10:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wQ3xS9CxToW8LiOz-p1K5Q

Webinar ID: 859 8525 9414

Password: 083116

In addition, you can also participate by dialing the following numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447, +54 115 983 6950, +54 341 512 2188, +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688, +972 2 376 4509, +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237, +55 11 4680 6788, +55 11 4700 9668, +55 21 3958 7888, +55 11 4632 2236

United States of America: +1 564 217 2000, +1 646 931 3860, +1 669 444 9171, +1 669 900 6833, +1 689 278 1000

Chile: +56 22 573 9305, +56 23 210 9066, +56 232 938 848, +56 41 256 0288, +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

https://www.irsa.com.ar/en/investors/

Follow us on X @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.