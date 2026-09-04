IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the Fiscal Year 2026 ended June 30, 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2026 ended June 30, 2026.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Net income for fiscal year 2026 amounted to ARS 420,977 million, compared to ARS 261,911 million in 2025, while Adjusted EBITDA from the rental segments reached ARS 317,725 million, increasing 1.4% YoY, driven by improved results across the Offices and Hotels segments.
- The Shopping Malls segment maintained a solid operating performance during the year, with revenues and Adjusted EBITDA broadly in line with inflation.
- During the year, we continued expanding our Shopping Mall portfolio, which reached 18 assets and more than 410,000 sqm of GLA, following the acquisitions of Al Oeste and Los Gallegos Shopping. We also made progress on the transformation of Al Oeste into Oeste Outlet and on the construction of Distrito Diagonal in La Plata, both expected to open during the next fiscal year.
- Our Premium Office portfolio maintained 100% occupancy, and during the year we launched the development of a new 15,350 sqm GLA office building at Polo Dot, which will expand and integrate with the Zetta building, with Mercado Libre as its main tenant.
- During the year, we continued making progress on the development of Ramblas del Plata, our largest mixed-use project, both on the site's infrastructure works and its commercialization. We executed five new land swap agreements during the year and two additional agreements after year-end, bringing the total number of lots commercialized in the project to 20 to date.
- On the financial front, during the year we issued Notes totaling USD 230 million, distributed cash dividends representing a dividend yield of approximately 10% and completed the warrant program issued in 2021.
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
FY 2026
Income Statement
06/30/2026
06/30/2025
Revenues
657,599
625,706
Consolidated Gross Profit
399,414
380,331
Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties
193,797
(3,338)
Consolidated Result from Operations
445,357
230,525
Result for the Period
420,977
261,911
Attributable to:
IRSA's Shareholders
393,510
260,661
Non-Controlling interest
27,467
1,250
EPS (Basic)
505.15
348.94
EPS (Diluted)
505.15
319.05
Balance Sheet
06/30/2026
06/30/2025
Current Assets
797,719
751,656
Non-Current Assets
4,056,934
3,738,312
Total Assets
4,854,653
4,489,968
Current Liabilities
455,469
452,502
Non-Current Liabilities
1,978,774
1,804,592
Total Liabilities
2,434,243
2,257,094
Non-Controlling Interest
140,656
125,752
Shareholders' Equity
2,420,410
2,232,874
The Company's market capitalization as of June 30, 2026, was approximately USD 1,306 million. (84,611,592 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 15.44).
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), Argentina's largest, most diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 09:00 AM US Eastern Time / 10:00 AM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wQ3xS9CxToW8LiOz-p1K5Q
Webinar ID: 859 8525 9414
Password: 083116
In addition, you can also participate by dialing the following numbers:
Argentina: +54 112 040 0447, +54 115 983 6950, +54 341 512 2188, +54 343 414 5986
Israel: +972 3 978 6688, +972 2 376 4509, +972 2 376 4510
Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237, +55 11 4680 6788, +55 11 4700 9668, +55 21 3958 7888, +55 11 4632 2236
United States of America: +1 564 217 2000, +1 646 931 3860, +1 669 444 9171, +1 669 900 6833, +1 689 278 1000
Chile: +56 22 573 9305, +56 23 210 9066, +56 232 938 848, +56 41 256 0288, +56 22 573 9304
Investor Relations Department.
+ 5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
https://www.irsa.com.ar/en/investors/
Follow us on X @irsair
SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.