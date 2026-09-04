Shenzhen Yuechi Innovation Technology Co.,Ltd: UPDATE - OCJOY Debuts at IFA 2026: Bringing Clinic-Grade Oral Care Home

BERLIN, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OCJOY (Shenzhen Yuechi Innovation Technology Co., Ltd) is redefining daily hygiene at IFA 2026 by translating professional dental clinic technology into an effortless home routine.

Bridging the Gap Between the Bathroom and the Dental Clinic

"We measure ourselves against one benchmark: the clinic. Our mission is to close that distance - clean by clean, generation by generation," says Esther Huang, CEO at OCJOY.

Building on a professional dental technology now used by leading clinics worldwide, OCJOY re-engineered that technology, using a fine stream of air, water, and safe, edible erythritol powder to eliminate plaque and stains with exceptional coverage - all while being gentle on gums. This innovation bridges the gap between the professional dental chair and the home bathroom counter.

Key Performance Highlights

Toothbrush bristles remove soft plaque only where they touch. Water flossers reach tight spaces, but carry no-cleaning powder. OCJOY carries fine powder between teeth, into grooves and along visible surfaces above the gumline. For adults with braces, OCJOY helps clean around brackets and wires where bristles cannot make direct contact.

By streamlining the daily routine, OCJOY integrates the traditional multi-step regimen of water flossers, toothbrushes, polishers, and mouthwash, delivering a complete, superior clean in just 3 minutes.

99% Biofilm Removal yet gentle: Outperforms standard ultrasonic toothbrushes and water flossers in laboratory testing.

Outperforms standard ultrasonic toothbrushes and water flossers in laboratory testing. 2-3 Shades Brighter in 3 Days: Safely lifts coffee, tea, and wine stains without bleach.

Safely lifts coffee, tea, and wine stains without bleach. Zero Maintenance: Features built-in deep self-cleaning capabilities.









OCJOY Air-Streaming Oral Cleaner



4 years R&D

Backed by 4 years of research and over 30 generations of product iteration, OCJOY brings together multiple disciplines: The team was developed by elite engineering veterans from DJI, Roborock, and Narwal, with clinical direction from Sichuan University's West China School of Stomatology and strategic guidance from industry experts boasting over 20 years of commercial and industrial experience.

IFA 2026 & Pre-Order Launch

Location: Messe Berlin | Hall H25, Stand H25_187

Messe Berlin | Hall H25, Stand H25_187 Exhibitor: Shenzhen Yuechi Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

Online pre-orders open in September. Deposit-paying early supporters lock in VIP pricing and receive 1 year of free dental powder (a $100 value), available at the Ocjoy website.

Media Contact:

Scarlett Li, Marketing Director

Email: Support@ocjoytech.com

Website: https://www.ocjoytech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9817089-7eb4-4ff3-9a5e-a5903a4197e8