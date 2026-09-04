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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 18:00 Uhr
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Bybit On-Chain Earn Raises BTC Staking Yield by 50% to 1.2% APR

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce Bybit On-Chain Earn has partnered with Function (FBTC) to upgrade its BTC staking Vault product, raising the guaranteed annualized return from 0.8% to as much as 1.2%, a 50% increase of the evergreen offering. With Bybit, BTC holders no longer need to sit on their idle asset as they navigate a range-bound BTC.

In early September 2026, BTC has been consolidating around the $80,000 level after rebounding from roughly $62,600 in August and briefly climbing above $81,000 in late August. The cryptocurrency continues to hold above its key moving averages, encouraging many long-term holders to maintain their position.

Bybit On-Chain Earn's new BTC staking solution comes with a guaranteed minimum return, distinguishing it from variable-rate products where yield fluctuates with market conditions. Eligible users may subscribe to a fixed 45-day term with no option for early redemption. A subscription cap of 200 BTC applies. Upon maturity, participants can opt into automatic renewal, allowing both principal and accrued returns to roll seamlessly into the next staking cycle without requiring manual reinvestment. This structure is designed to give BTC holders a straightforward way to generate yield on idle holdings while maintaining predictable, fixed-term commitments.

The partnership with Function, the protocol behind FBTC, extends Bybit's collaboration with the DeFi and TradFi convergence space, diversifying user access to potential yield opportunities across the digital asset landscape.

The upgraded exclusive BTC vault is now live on Bybit. Terms and conditions apply. Users may visit Bybit On-Chain Earn for details on eligibility requirements and potential restrictions.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-on-chain-earn-raises-btc-staking-yield-by-50-to-1-2-apr-302870225.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.