Bybit On-Chain Earn Raises BTC Staking Yield by 50% to 1.2% APR

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce Bybit On-Chain Earn has partnered with Function (FBTC) to upgrade its BTC staking Vault product, raising the guaranteed annualized return from 0.8% to as much as 1.2%, a 50% increase of the evergreen offering. With Bybit, BTC holders no longer need to sit on their idle asset as they navigate a range-bound BTC.

In early September 2026, BTC has been consolidating around the $80,000 level after rebounding from roughly $62,600 in August and briefly climbing above $81,000 in late August. The cryptocurrency continues to hold above its key moving averages, encouraging many long-term holders to maintain their position.

Bybit On-Chain Earn's new BTC staking solution comes with a guaranteed minimum return, distinguishing it from variable-rate products where yield fluctuates with market conditions. Eligible users may subscribe to a fixed 45-day term with no option for early redemption. A subscription cap of 200 BTC applies. Upon maturity, participants can opt into automatic renewal, allowing both principal and accrued returns to roll seamlessly into the next staking cycle without requiring manual reinvestment. This structure is designed to give BTC holders a straightforward way to generate yield on idle holdings while maintaining predictable, fixed-term commitments.

The partnership with Function, the protocol behind FBTC, extends Bybit's collaboration with the DeFi and TradFi convergence space, diversifying user access to potential yield opportunities across the digital asset landscape.

The upgraded exclusive BTC vault is now live on Bybit. Terms and conditions apply. Users may visit Bybit On-Chain Earn for details on eligibility requirements and potential restrictions.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

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