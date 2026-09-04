After Tuiga it's the turn of Malizia 4 to fly Yacht Club de Monaco's flag high in New York

MONACO, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just weeks after the Yacht Club de Monaco's flagship Tuiga (1909) turned heads by her presence in New York's harbour during the 250th anniversary celebrations of the United States signing of the Declaration of Independence, alongside Viola (1908), it's the turn of Malizia 4, launched in July, to proudly fly the Monegasque colours on the other side of the Atlantic.

Led by German skipper and YCM member Boris Herrmann, alongside American sailor Cole Brauer among other crew members, Team Malizia has left New York aboard its IMOCA to start The Ocean Race Atlantic, a new transatlantic race of over 3,000 nautical miles from New York to Lorient in France.

While their worlds may differ, Tuiga and Team Malizia share the same spirit and embody the values of excellence, innovation and commitment championed by the Yacht Club de Monaco.

On the one hand, Tuiga upholds the elegance and heritage of a great nautical tradition. On the other, Team Malizia, founded by Yacht Club de Monaco Vice-President Pierre Casiraghi, personifies performance in offshore racing and demonstrates a commitment to science, notably through the Ocean Pack, an onboard system to collect oceanographic data for climate research.

Being present at this level on successive occasions in the United States, Yacht Club de Monaco is demonstrating its ability to foster dialogue between heritage and innovation, while asserting its influence on the international yachting scene.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbd1aa9a-a5ae-4538-94f7-f0da70940943