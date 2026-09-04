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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 18:18 Uhr
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Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

Strategic Equity Capital PLC('the Company')

LEI:2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Transaction in Own Shares

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it has today purchased 30,000 of its own ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 362.5p per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

Total issued share capital: 56,329,809

Shares held in Treasury (with no voting rights): 22,839,906

Total voting rights: 33,489,903

The total voting rights figure of 33,489,903 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

email: cosec@junipartners.com

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

04 September 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.