MDC Data Centers Receives Investment from Columbia Capital

Institutional partner backs MDC's next phase of growth on the U.S. border and inside Mexico

MCALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / MDC Data Centers today announced that it has received a minority investment from Columbia Capital, a communications and infrastructure investment firm, to support the next phase of its growth across its U.S. border markets and inside Mexico.

The investment helps fund MDC's buildout on both sides of the border - adding capacity at its U.S. border data centers, and developing its previously announced interconnection hub in Querétaro along with cable landing hubs at Cancún and Veracruz, where MDC has been selected as the neutral landing partner for the MANTA submarine cable system. MDC remains founder-controlled; Juan Salazar continues as majority owner and Chief Executive Officer. In connection with the investment, two directors will join MDC's board: Patrick Hendy, a partner at Columbia Capital, and Bill Cook, the founder and former CEO of Summit IG and current Chairman of BIG Fiber, Xenith IG, and CENTRA Digital. The company's management team and operating model are unchanged.

"Our customers have always told us where they needed to go next, and we have built toward it," said Juan Salazar, CEO of MDC Data Centers. "Columbia's investment lets us keep saying yes at the pace they are moving - at the border and now inside Mexico. What does not change is how we operate: we are Actively Neutral, the neutral party networks trust to find their connections into and out of Mexico, and never a competitor to any of them."

"MDC has built something that is difficult to replicate: a neutral interconnection footprint at the intersection of the U.S. and Mexican digital economies, with fifteen years of customer trust behind it," said Patrick Hendy, Partner, Columbia Capital. "We're thrilled to back Juan and his team for the next phase of MDC's growth."

About MDC Data Centers

MDC Data Centers orchestrates interconnection across the U.S.-Mexico corridor. Today MDC operates eight data centers and nine border crossings in McAllen, Laredo, Eagle Pass, El Paso, Nogales, and San Diego, connecting more than sixty networks and helping each of them find the routes, partners, and markets they could not see on their own. In development are an interconnection hub in Brownsville, Texas, Querétaro and cable landing hubs at Cancún and Veracruz, in Mexico. MDC is Actively Neutral: a fierce, even-handed advocate for every customer's success.

For more information visit: mdcdatacenters.com or follow MDC Data Centers on LinkedIn and X at @mdcdatacenters

Media Contacts

MDC Data Centers

Julio Hernández, Marketing Director

mkt@mdcdatacenters.com

About Columbia Capital

Columbia Capital is a leading growth equity investment firm, focused on partnering with top operators to build companies in the digital infrastructure, enterprise IT, and mobility sectors. Since its inception in 1989, Columbia Capital has invested in over 175 companies across its sectors of focus and currently manages approximately $9 billion of assets. Columbia Capital is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, United States.

Media Contacts

Columbia Capital

Benjamin S. Lewis, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Compliance Officer

benjamin.lewis@colcap.com

SOURCE: MDC Data Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/mdc-data-centers-receives-investment-from-columbia-capital-1215269