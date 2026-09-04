LiberNovo Showcases Dynamic Ergonomic Seating at IFA 2026 and Supports Special Olympics New York

Maxis Series Brings More Space, Support and Choice to Big & Tall Users

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / LiberNovo is exhibiting at IFA 2026 from September 4 to 8 at Messe Berlin, presenting its dynamic ergonomic seating range at Hall 7, Stand 7.2a-105. The Maxis Series leads the stand, alongside the LiberNovo Omni Pro and Omni SE. LiberNovo Omni Pro has also earned nominations in two IFA Innovation Awards categories: Best in Design and Best in Tech for Good & Accessibility.

IFA is a leading event for consumer technology and home appliances, connecting brands, retailers, buyers and media. Its 2026 theme, "The future is now," highlights technology reshaping everyday life. As hybrid work, gaming and content creation extend sitting time, LiberNovo presents seating as an active support system rather than a static object.

Maxis Series: Built for Bigger Builds

Maxis was designed for taller, broader and heavier users rather than scaled up from a standard chair. Its 52 cm (20.5-inch) seat depth and wider cushion provide more room and thigh support. Multi-density foam is firmer at the back and softer toward the front, while a reinforced frame, aluminum-alloy base and four-direction armrests create a stable platform for long work, gaming and creative sessions.

All three versions offer five-stage recline from 105° to 160°, with progressive springs helping maintain support through each position. Maxis Manual uses a knob to set lumbar depth. Maxis Electric adds motorized lumbar support and OmniStretch guided back stretching. Maxis Airflow adds Active Airflow seat ventilation for extended sessions in warmer environments.

Dynamic Ergonomics That Follows the Body

LiberNovo's Dynamic Ergonomics principle is that support should follow changes in posture, work rhythm and rest instead of requiring the body to remain fixed. Also on display, Omni Pro combines motorized lumbar adjustment, OmniStretch and Active Airflow. The manually adjusted Omni SE provides a practical entry point to this approach.

Supporting Special Olympics New York

LiberNovo is sponsoring Special Olympics New York with a donation of Omni ergonomic chairs, supporting office teams across the Albany headquarters, NYC office, and Long Island office. The sponsorship reflects LiberNovo's commitment to inclusion and well-being. Behind every athlete's journey are people coordinating programs, managing volunteers, and building community, often without recognition. By supporting these teams, LiberNovo continues its work of designing for real human needs wherever they appear: in the studio, the office, or on the field.

Experience LiberNovo in Berlin

Media, retail partners and visitors are invited to Hall 7, Stand 7.2a-105 to experience the Maxis Series, compare its three versions, and see how each responds across focused work, recline and rest. Interviews, product demonstrations and business meetings can be booked at pr@libernovo.com.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo builds dynamic ergonomic seating designed around movement rather than fixed posture. The company engineers and tests its products in-house and sells internationally through libernovo.com.

Media contact: Emilia Zhang, pr@libernovo.com, +1 (646) 408-1564

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-showcases-dynamic-ergonomic-seating-at-ifa-2026-and-supports-1216868