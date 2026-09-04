TrustOffice launches a centralized platform that helps private trustees and fiduciaries manage meeting minutes, legal documentation, beneficiary information, and trust administration workflows through AI-powered tools and integrated governance features.

Heber City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - TrustOffice has launched an AI-powered trust governance platform designed specifically for individual trustees, private trustees, family offices, and fiduciaries responsible for administering irrevocable and complex trusts.

TrustOffice Introduces AI-Powered Governance Tools for Individual Trustees

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Trust administration can require trustees to manage extensive documentation, record decisions, track beneficiaries, and maintain organized records over the life of a trust. TrustOffice brings these responsibilities into a centralized digital platform intended to make ongoing trust governance more structured and manageable.

Founded in 2024 by Kenneth Kohler, TrustOffice combines artificial intelligence with purpose-built trust administration tools. The platform includes AI-assisted meeting minutes, 31 legal templates, a minutes-to-money integration, and a beneficiary tracking dashboard designed to help trustees maintain better visibility into their ongoing responsibilities.

"Individual trustees are often responsible for complex administrative work without having the same infrastructure available to larger professional fiduciary organizations," said Kenneth Kohler, Founder and CEO of TrustOffice. "TrustOffice was built to give trustees a practical technology platform for organizing the information, documentation, and decisions involved in administering a trust."

A central feature of the platform is its AI-assisted meeting minutes capability. Trustees can use the technology to help organize discussions and decisions into structured meeting records, providing a more consistent approach to documenting trust administration activities.

TrustOffice also provides 31 legal templates intended to support common trust administration and governance workflows. Rather than relying on scattered documents and manually maintained files, trustees can access administrative resources within a centralized platform.

The platform's minutes-to-money integration is designed to connect documented trust decisions with financial administration. This creates a more connected workflow for trustees who need to maintain records while also managing distributions and other financial activities associated with trust administration.

A beneficiary tracking dashboard provides another layer of organization, allowing trustees to maintain visibility into beneficiary information as part of their broader trust governance responsibilities. For trustees managing multiple beneficiaries or more complex trust structures, centralized information can make ongoing administration easier to monitor.

TrustOffice is positioned as trust administration software for individual trustees and as a trustee governance platform for private trustees, family offices, and fiduciaries responsible for administering irrevocable and complex trusts. The platform brings documentation, beneficiary tracking, meeting management, and other trust administration workflows into one centralized system.

The platform is available to private trustees, individual fiduciaries, family offices, and others responsible for administering irrevocable and complex trusts. Pricing starts at $79 per month, providing an accessible entry point for trustees seeking dedicated technology for ongoing trust governance.

TrustOffice does not replace legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice. Instead, the platform is designed to help trustees organize and manage administrative workflows while allowing them to work with qualified professionals when specialized advice is required.

With the launch, TrustOffice aims to modernize an area of fiduciary administration that has traditionally relied heavily on spreadsheets, word-processing documents, email, and disconnected systems. Its approach combines AI-powered trust management with centralized documentation and beneficiary administration in a single platform.

Trustees and fiduciaries can learn more about the platform and its governance features at TrustOffice.

About TrustOffice

TrustOffice is an AI-powered trust governance platform founded in 2024 by Kenneth Kohler. The platform is designed for individual trustees, private trustees, family offices, and fiduciaries administering irrevocable and complex trusts. TrustOffice provides AI-assisted meeting minutes, legal templates, beneficiary tracking, and integrated trust administration tools to help users organize and manage ongoing fiduciary responsibilities.

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