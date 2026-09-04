Dahua Technology Showcases Integrated Smart Living and Innovations at IFA Berlin 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, is showcasing its expanding portfolio of intelligent products and solutions at IFA Berlin 2026, highlighting the company's continued innovation in its core technology strengths while extending AIoT capabilities into a broader range of business areas.

At this year's exhibition, Dahua is presenting innovations spanning wireless surveillance, intrusion alarm, video intercom, monitor, and fire safety. The lineup demonstrates how Dahua is building on its expertise in video, AI, and intelligent security to address a wider range of residential, commercial, and professional needs.

WITHS: Extending Professional Security through Wireless Innovation

Developed around the concept of "Simple, Smart, Secure", WITHS brings Dahua's professional imaging and intelligent security expertise into a flexible wireless portfolio designed for easier deployment and management.

Supporting Wi-Fi, 4G, and DMSS app control, WITHS helps reduce cabling requirements and enables smaller installations to be conveniently managed through mobile devices, while NVR-based management supports larger applications. Its intelligent capabilities include human, pet, and vehicle detection, auto tracking, gesture recognition, facial recognition, AOV/AOR recording, WizColor imaging, and two-way talk. It covers indoor, outdoor, wire-free, and off-grid scenarios, including solar-powered and high-capacity battery options.

Dahua AirShield: Integrated Wireless Intrusion Protection

Dahua AirShield provides wireless intrusion protection by integrating alarm devices with surveillance, video intercom, and other security systems. Its Airfly private RF protocol supports event transmission between alarm hubs and wireless peripherals, while RF-HD enables rapid image and audio transmission from compatible devices.

The solution supports wired devices through expansion modules, helping users modernize existing systems while reducing upgrade costs. Powered by DoLynk Cloud, AirShield connects end-users, installers, and Alarm Receiving Centers through DMSS and DoLynk Care. AP Mode provides flexible network configuration, while Cloud Update enables one-click upgrades of alarm hubs and wireless peripherals.

Dahua WizTalk: Intelligent Residential Video Intercom

Dahua WizTalk, the company's flagship IP video intercom series, combines high-resolution imaging, AI capabilities, integrated security, and intelligent residential control. Selected door stations feature 5MP or 5MP+2MP dual-camera configurations, full-color night vision, ultra-wide viewing angles, and panoramic vertical dual-lens designs.

WizTalk supports detection of people, loitering, vehicles, packages, and pets, while selected models also provide crying detection. Its indoor panels integrate video surveillance, PTZ control, digital zoom, and intrusion alarm functions. SCP Series Smart Control Panels running Android 14 also support compatible third-party applications, allowing multiple functions to be managed through a unified interface.

More Technological Innovations Beyond Security

Beyond these core highlights, Dahua is also presenting fire safety solutions and gaming monitors, further demonstrating the breadth of the company's growing product portfolio. Wisualarm extends Dahua's capabilities into professional fire detection and alarm applications, including connected fire protection and AI-assisted early fire detection, while Dahua monitors address commercial, gaming, and residential display needs.

"IFA gives us an opportunity to show both the depth of our technology expertise and the breadth of our growing portfolio," said Eason Rao, Overseas Product General Manager at Dahua. "We are continuing to strengthen our core businesses while exploring new opportunities and developing solutions that bring intelligent technology to more applications and customers."

Experience Dahua at IFA 2026!

Visitors can experience Dahua's latest technologies through live demonstrations and speak directly with the company's product and business teams about their applications and development. Through its diverse portfolio, Dahua continues to strengthen its core businesses while exploring new opportunities to bring intelligent technology to more customers and scenarios.

IFA Berlin 2026 | September 4-8, 2026 | Berlin, Germany

Dahua Booth: H1.2-173

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