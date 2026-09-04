Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 04-Sep-2026 / 17:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) USA 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 03-Sep-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 04-Sep-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 7.190000 0.000000 7.190000 12417346 crossed or reached Position of previous 7.650000 0.030000 7.680000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 12417346 7.190000 Sub 12417346 7.190000% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Saturn Subco, 1) LLC BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Finance, Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Holdco 2, 1) Inc. BlackRock Financial BlackRock, Management, Inc. (Chain 1) Inc. BlackRock International BlackRock, Holdings, Inc. (Chain 1) Inc. BR Jersey International BlackRock, Holdings Inc. (Chain 1) L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Holdco 3, LLC 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Cayman 1 LP 1) BlackRock Cayman West BlackRock, Bay Finco Inc. (Chain 1) Limited BlackRock Cayman West BlackRock, Bay IV Inc. (Chain 1) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Group Limited 1) BlackRock Investment BlackRock, Management Inc. (Chain 4.570000% 0.000000% 4.570000% 1) (UK) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Saturn Subco, 2) LLC BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Finance, Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Holdco 2, 2) Inc. BlackRock Financial BlackRock, Management, Inc. (Chain 2) Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Holdco 4, LLC 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Holdco 6, LLC 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Delaware 2) Holdings Inc. BlackRock Institutional Trust BlackRock,

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September 04, 2026 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)