Talvera Holdings and Rostyr Partner to Bring Employment as a Service to Staffing Firms

New Rostyr brand gives clients payrolling and compliance coverage in markets where they hold no legal entity

LENEXA, KS / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Talvera Holdings, LLC, a multi-brand workforce platform, and Rostyr, the staffing operating system, today announced a partnership that adds Employment as a Service to the Rostyr ecosystem. Under a brand license agreement, Talvera launches Rostyr HR, an employer as a service (EaaS) and payrolling brand led by chief executive officer Adam Forbes.

Staffing firms and corporate talent teams routinely win work in states and countries where they hold no legal entity. Registering one takes months, ties up capital, and creates a permanent compliance obligation, often for a single client or a single placement. RostyrHR removes that barrier by serving as the statutory employer, so clients can hire, pay, and onboard workers wherever Talvera operates without standing up an entity of their own.

The partnership connects two halves of the same problem. Rostyr OS unifies workforce software, funding, and insurance on a single operational record, timekeeping, payroll data, and classification codes consistent from the desk to the balance sheet. Rostyr HR extends that record into employment itself: worker onboarding, payroll and tax administration, benefits, and employment compliance under a master agreement structure with country addenda already built for domestic and international coverage.

"Our clients do not lose deals because they cannot find the workers. They lose them because they cannot legally employ the workers in the place the work is located," said Adam Forbes, chief executive officer of Rostyr. "Rostyr HR is the answer to that. The client keeps the relationship and the direction of the work. We carry the employment, the payroll, and the compliance."

Rostyr operates as an endorsed brand within the Talvera portfolio, alongside Nextaff and PayCruit, and is backed by the Talvera Certified standard for business integrity, hiring methodology, and performance accountability. Clients also gain access to funded payroll, so worker pay is not gated by client invoice terms.

"Rostyr OS built a system that keeps a staffing firm's operational data clean and usable," Forbes said. "That is exactly what a staffing employer needs in order to run well. Adding employment through Rostyr HR means one accurate record from the timecard through to the tax filing, and that is what makes Employment as a Service work in practice rather than on paper."

Rostyr services are available now. Additional information is at rostyr.com.

About Rostyr OS

Rostyr OS is a staffing operating system that unifies workforce software, invoice funding, and insurance on one operational record. Learn more at rostyr.com.

About Rostyr HR

Rostyr HR is the employer as a service and payrolling brand of Talvera Holdings, LLC, operating under license of the Rostyr name. Rostyr HR employs, pays, and maintains compliance for workers on behalf of staffing firms and corporate talent organizations across domestic and international markets. Learn more at rostyr.com.

About Talvera Holdings

Talvera Holdings, LLC is a multi-brand workforce platform headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas. Its portfolio includes Nextaff, PayCruit, and Rostyr unified by the Talvera Certified standard and the Predictive Hiring System. Learn more at talvera.com.

Media Contact

Jen Daniel

Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy, Talvera Holdings, LLC

marketing@talvera.com

SOURCE: TALVERA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/talvera-holdings-and-rostyr-partner-to-bring-employment-as-a-ser-1216720