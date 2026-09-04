An ultra-exclusive cultural milestone merging high fashion, cinematic prestige, and national artistic excellence under the 2026 theme of "Cinema & Television" this September in Toronto.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Just ahead of the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and in an ambitious expansion of its cultural and experiential portfolio, TFA Inc., Toronto's premier corporate event management and creative marketing agency, proudly announces its presentation and executive production of the first-ever FECC Gala in direct partnership with the Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada (FECC). Taking place on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at FECC Headquarters (82 Queen Elizabeth Blvd), this landmark event marks a major strategic initiative by TFA Inc. to champion national artistry by delivering an ultra-luxurious, world-class celebration dedicated entirely to honouring Canadian cinema, television, and screen talent.





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Positioned as one of the most anticipated cultural gatherings on Canada's entertainment calendar, the inaugural FECC Gala will be a night of unrivaled cinematic elegance and cultural legacy, serving as the pinnacle celebration of Canadian storytelling, screen mastery, and couture design. The evening will be headlined by internationally acclaimed Canadian leading man Mena Massoud known for his portrayal of Aladdin in Disney's Live Action Aladdin, Hulu Original Reprisal, and the popular Netflix rom com The Royal Treatment. Mena leads a distinguished delegation of talent gathering to toast Canada's extraordinary contributions to global screen media. Mena can next be seen starring in Daniel and The Fiery Furnace, a film from Canadian filmmakers Matthew and Daniel Kooman, which he also produced, releasing in theatres across Canada on September 18th. Mena will also be present to unveil the prestigious premiere Fall issue of FECC Magazine.

"The inaugural FECC Gala represents a defining moment for Canada's creative industries," said Jason Cameron, CEO of the Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada. "Canadian performers, designers, and cinematic visionaries have helped shape global popular culture for decades. This gala is our dedicated national stage to champion their artistry, cultivate meaningful industry partnerships, provide educational support and give Canadian talent the world-class celebration it truly deserves."

Conceived under the design inspiration of Tom Ford's minimal luxury infused with the grand decadence of The Great Gatsby, the gala will transform the TFA Inc. grounds into an opulent, custom-engineered Luxury Tented Pavilion Ballroom. The gala also serves as the grand finale of the 19th Edition of the International Fashion Encounter (September 8-10, 2026), bringing together over 2,500 attendees across three days of seasonal collections, couture showcases, and networking activations.

"The debut of the FECC Gala marks an electrifying milestone for our industry and supercharges our mission to champion homegrown artistry," said Carly Zaidlin, Chair of the FECC Council and Country Operations Manager for Louis Vuitton Canada. "This evening is far more than a celebration-it is a powerful declaration of our commitment to creating high-impact opportunities, fostering vital industry connections, and ensuring Canadian screen and design visionaries receive the dedicated national spotlight and resources they deserve."

"I am thrilled to see the inaugural FECC Gala come to life as a vibrant catalyst for Canadian excellence," said Joan Kelley Walker, Co-Chair of the FECC Advisory Board, Reality TV Star and Philanthropist. "By uniting leaders across fashion, film, and television, this gala directly reinforces FECC's mandate to uplift emerging and established talent alike, building a lasting cultural legacy that empowers our creative community to thrive on both national and global stages."

The strictly invite-only gathering will host 400 elite guests, including 100 screen talents from across Canada, alongside 300 leaders, network executives, producers, brand partners, influencers and media.

Distinguished Headliners & Honoured Talent

Mena Massoud ( Daniel and the Fiery Furnace, Aladdin , Reprisal , The Royal Treatment )





( , , ) Emily Shah ( Jungle Cry , Fortune Defies Death ) (Additional talent attendees to be announced)





( , ) Shannon Kook (The Audacity, The Conjuring, Last Rites, Reacher)





(The Audacity, The Conjuring, Last Rites, Reacher) Dom Gabriel (The Mole, The Traitors Canada, Perfect Match)

FECC Leadership & Advisory Governance

The Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada (FECC) is guided by an esteemed executive council & advisory board, and corporate leadership support comprising of respected industry leaders and creative visionaries: Led by Directors of (FECC) Jason Cameron, Basil Waris and Benjamin Wills.

Council & Advisory Board

Carly Zaidlin - Chair, FECC Council | Country Operations Manager - Louis Vuitton Canada





- Chair, FECC Council | Country Operations Manager - Louis Vuitton Canada Joan Kelley Walker - Co-Chair, FECC Advisory Board | Reality TV Star and Philanthropist





- Co-Chair, FECC Advisory Board | Reality TV Star and Philanthropist Stephanie Vaccari - Advisory Board Member, FECC | Partner & Head of Intellectual Property Tech Practice Group, Baker McKenzie





- Advisory Board Member, FECC | Partner & Head of Intellectual Property Tech Practice Group, Baker McKenzie Olivier Junod - Advisory Board Member, FECC | Head of Corporate Product & Sales, Apex Group | Director, Ontario Sports Hall of Fame





- Advisory Board Member, FECC | Head of Corporate Product & Sales, Apex Group | Director, Ontario Sports Hall of Fame Robson Oliveira - Advisory Board Member, FECC | National Makeup Artist & Trainer, Hermès Beauté Canada | International Beauty Artist





- Advisory Board Member, FECC | National Makeup Artist & Trainer, Hermès Beauté Canada | International Beauty Artist Andrea Ramolo - Advisory Board Member, FECC | Award-Winning Recording Artist, Filmmaker & Artistic Director





- Advisory Board Member, FECC | Award-Winning Recording Artist, Filmmaker & Artistic Director Nadine Barhouche - Advisory Board Member, FECC | Head of Marketing at AWIN Group of Dealerships

Pillars of Strength: Corporate Support

Raj Girn - Pillars of Strength, FECC | Founder, ANOKHI LIFE & The Open Chest Confidence Academy





- Pillars of Strength, FECC | Founder, ANOKHI LIFE & The Open Chest Confidence Academy Daniel Pillai - Pillars of Strength, FECC | President & CEO, LANGTON PR





- Pillars of Strength, FECC | President & CEO, LANGTON PR Tiffany Lee - Pillars of Strength, FECC | Senior Manager, Holt Renfrew

Official Gala Partners & Sponsors

FECC is proudly supported by an exceptional group of premier brand partners:

Presented by: Toronto Fashion Academy ; Driving the creative vision and operational excellence behind the showcase while fostering the development of Canada's emerging and established fashion innovators.





; Driving the creative vision and operational excellence behind the showcase while fostering the development of Canada's emerging and established fashion innovators. Empowered by: The Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada (FECC). Serving as the strategic backbone dedicated to connecting national screen, television, and fashion industries, creating high-impact platforms for homegrown talent to excel globally.





Serving as the strategic backbone dedicated to connecting national screen, television, and fashion industries, creating high-impact platforms for homegrown talent to excel globally. HP Inc. - Official Technology Sponsor, powering all communication points, technical infrastructure, and guest registry-including an exclusive custom registration hub.





- Official Technology Sponsor, powering all communication points, technical infrastructure, and guest registry-including an exclusive custom registration hub. Mercedes-Benz AWIN group of dealerships - Official Automotive Sponsor, providing luxury transportation for all VIPs and honoured guests.





- Official Automotive Sponsor, providing luxury transportation for all VIPs and honoured guests. Tridel Properties - Official Builder Partner, delivering the luxury structural engineering and architectural build for the event.





- Official Builder Partner, delivering the luxury structural engineering and architectural build for the event. Marbella Canada - Official Flooring Sponsor, providing high-end luxury stone flooring throughout the pavilion build.





- Official Flooring Sponsor, providing high-end luxury stone flooring throughout the pavilion build. Kanvas Catering - Official Catering Partner, presenting an exquisite culinary journey through artfully crafted, gourmet canapés and an unforgettable cocktail reception.

Special thanks to our dedicated sponsors & partners:

Supporting Sponsors: Rubicon Exotic, Dobel, Maverick, Perrier, Fritaire Fizze, Smoky Bay Australia, Havana Castle Cigars

Supporting Partners: Efex Marketing, Eminent Valet, Element Event Solutions, Detailz Inc. EPIQ Vision, TFA Drive, Dr. Scent, and The Rosarium Luxury Roses,

Portrait Studio Glam Partners: Marc Anthony True Professional and Vasanti Cosmetics

Media Partners: FECC MAG, LANGTON PR, ANOKHI LIFE

Event Producer: Diana Pires Events

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About the Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada (FECC)

The Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada (FECC) is a premier national organization dedicated to championing, connecting, and advancing Canada's world-class screen, television, and fashion industries. Guided by an esteemed council and advisory board of influential industry leaders, producers, and creative visionaries, FECC serves as a vital bridge between Canadian artistry and global markets. Through high-impact cultural events, industry mentorship, editorial storytelling, and strategic partnerships, FECC empowers emerging and established talent, secures sustainable creative pipelines, and solidifies Canada's cultural legacy on the international stage. To learn more, visit https://feccouncil.ca/.

About TFA Inc.

TFA Inc. is a premier corporate event management and creative marketing agency based in Toronto, Canada. Merging high-fashion DNA with high-stakes corporate execution, TFA Inc. specializes in large-scale experiential event production, brand strategy, VIP activations, influencer management, and high-end content production. Driven by refined aesthetic direction, technical innovation, and strategic storytelling, TFA Inc. crafts immersive physical and digital experiences that elevate top-tier brands and captivate global audiences. To learn more, visit www.tfaworld.com.

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