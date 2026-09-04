Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Green Canada Uranium Corp. (formerly known as MAACKK Capital Corp.) (the "Company" or "GCU") is pleased to announce that it has received the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the previously announced application for the listing of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange. The Company's common shares is expected to commence trading at the opening of the market on September 9, 2026, under the symbol "GCUC". For further information, please refer to the listing application dated July 29, 2026, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Green Canada Uranium Corp.

Green Canada Uranium Corp. is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Marshall Project and the NMX Exclusivity Right to negotiate an earn-in option for up to a 51% interest in the North Millennium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including: the expected timing for the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the Exchange under the symbol "GCUC". Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including that trading in the Company's common shares will commence when expected. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management as at the date of this news release, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include: the risk that trading in the Company's common shares does not commence when expected or at all.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company's policy for updating forward-looking information consists solely of the procedures required under section 5.8 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313141